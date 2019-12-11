A city councilor says it’s time to consider using the vacant Adult Detention Center to temporarily house homeless Tulsans while they get back on their feet.
“When I talk about homeless, I am talking about our unsheltered, our vagrants, our transients, our people who don’t want services,” District 5 Councilor Cass Fahler said Wednesday.
Fahler said his district has been overrun by homeless people, resulting in damage to private property and a decrease in the value of businesses.
“We’ve got an epidemic in District 5, especially,” he said.
The Adult Detention Center is on Charles Page Boulevard west of downtown. The city-owned structure once housed municipal inmates.
Speaking at the annual mayor/City Council retreat Wednesday, Fahler suggested that the city partner with social service agencies to provide help to homeless people at the Adult Detention Center. Fahler said many people are doing great things to help the homeless locally but that he was unsure how centralized the efforts are.
“I believe that an authority, board or commission needs to be created so that we can collaborate altogether in regards to this concern,” he said. “It’s huge.”
Some homeless people have no interest in seeking help and are abusing the system, he said.
“There is a large contingency,” Fahler said after the meeting. “They are my adults on the BMX bikes, the backpack BMX crew, which are now causing damage to the municipality, and that damage is occurring through crime and property damage.”
Fahler compared his proposal to use the Adult Detention Center to the city’s Sobering Center.
The Sobering Center program is a diversion program established by the city that gives police officers the discretion to take individuals facing a trip to jail for public intoxication to a safe location where they can sober up, receive services and leave without facing charges.
Often homeless people who don’t want help have mental health issues or live in such difficult circumstances that they are not in a position to make the right decisions for themselves, Fahler said.
“I feel like in order for that to be successful it has got to be social, mental, physical, emotional type of services,” said the city councilor. “I am going to give you an environment to hit the reset button.”
He added: “I am not saying that enforcement is the sole issue, but we are coming to the point where it is going to have to be an ingredient in the mix.”
Becky Gligo, the city’s housing policy director, warned that words matter when it comes to talking about homeless policies.
“When we use words like ‘enforcement,’ that can be misconstrued as thinking about criminalizing homelessness,” she said. “And we have seen across the country that that is neither effective nor does it bring numbers down.”
Gligo noted that an organization called The Way Home for Tulsa is already in place to coordinate services for homeless people.
She said about 260 people are chronically homeless in Tulsa. The overall homeless count, according to last year’s figures, was just more than 5,000. But that doesn’t mean 5,000 Tulsans are experiencing homelessness all at once, Gligo said.
“That just means that 5,000 people in the course of a year have gone to a shelter or claimed the need for services, and most of those people do what we call self-resolve very quickly.”
Featured video