The mayor gets to pick Tulsa’s next police chief, but city councilors — like any other resident — have their own expectations for the next top cop, and how that person should be selected.
Some want Mayor G.T. Bynum to stay in-house when he chooses a successor to Chief Chuck Jordan, who announced his retirement last week, effective Feb. 1. Others want Bynum to consider outside candidates. One wants the next police chief to be from out of state. And a few are hopeful Bynum will make a little history.
“I think it would be pretty cool if we had our first female police chief (or) first African-American chief of police,” said City Council Chairman Ben Kimbro.
Kimbro also wants to see a police chief who will be creative and innovative in his approach to tackling the problems highlighted in the Equality Indicators and Gallup-Tulsa Citivoice Index reports, including a distrust of the police among many of the city’s African-Americans.
“I think the least favorite thing anyone can say to me is, ‘Well, that is the way we’ve always done it,’” Kimbro said.
Councilor Kara Joy McKee expressed a similar sentiment.
“This is my main hope — that we get someone who is clearly able to build confidence between the Police Department and the citizenry so that the police feel respected and the citizens get respected and we all get safer,” said McKee.
Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, the lone African-American on the City Council, wants to see a police chief who can help bridge the divide between police officers and the African-American community. For that to happen, she said, the next police chief needs to be black, “given the racial tensions we clearly have in this city.”
The new police chief also needs to be from out of state, Hall-Harper said, making it less likely he would feel pressure from the “good ‘ol boy network” to do things a certain way.
“We need someone with the courage to say, ‘No, this is the national standard. Or this is what is fair, and this is how things are going to be handled.’ And not just agreeing with the status quo,” she said.
Councilors Phil Lakin, Jeannie Cue and Crista Patrick each said the next police chief must be able to advance the city’s community policing initiatives.
“Right now we are at a precipice, and we need to do a little outside-of-the-box thinking,” Patrick said.
The advantage of selecting a Tulsa police officer for the job is that that person would have been part of the city’s ongoing shift to community policing, Lakin said.
“They know where our community wants to go and should go; they know Tulsa,” he said.
Cue emphasized the need to have a chief who has come up through the ranks and been active in the community.
“I want to see someone who will be a presence out in the field and that will meet with residents and cares about the community,” she said.
Councilors Cass Fahler and Connie Dodson aren’t sold on the need to go outside of the Police Department to find a new person to lead it.
Fahler said he believes there are many qualified candidates working for the department right now.
“No. 1, these people have Oklahoma values and, additionally, they’ve already got a working relationship (with) and have the support of their peers,” he said.
Dodson said it’s important to find someone who not only has the experience and expertise to do the job, but who can get along with those he’s supervising.
“If you put in somebody the rank and file does not work with than you’re going to have a very rocky transition,” she said.
Councilors Lori Decter Wright, Hall-Harper and McKee said they would like to see some form of public engagement in the selection process. And nearly every councilor stressed the need for the new police chief to build on the momentum of the last year, when the public, mayor, City Council and police officers worked together to understand and address the problems and concerns outlined in the Equality Indicators and Gallup-Tulsa Citivoice Index reports.
“I would certainly hope that hearing the voice of the people would be considered,” Wright said. “And also that whomever is hired for the role understands where we are as a city when it comes to our desire to be more reflective of the community with our law enforcement.”
Bynum said Wednesday that he hopes to interview all internal candidates by the end of January, but added that there is no set timetable for selecting a new chief.
“The process will take the time that it takes to find the right person,” he said.