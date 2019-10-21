Tulsa County on Monday became the first county in the state to be designated as a Purple Heart county.
The Purple Heart medal is given to members of the military who have been injured or killed in action, and to those who have died of wounds received in action.
The county received the Military Order of the Purple Heart Special Recognition Award by the Chapter 589 Military Order of the Purple Heart. County commissioners also read a proclamation stating that Tulsa County is a Purple Heart county.
The proclamation was sponsored by Commissioner Stan Sallee.
“Today is a great day in Tulsa County’s history. One where we have proclaimed that we honor our veterans and those who currently serve, their families, and those who have given the ultimate sacrifice to protect our way of life,” Sallee said in a news release.
The county plans to put up signs proclaiming its support for Purple Heart recipients. The signs will read, “Purple Heart County, Tulsa County, OK.”
“Citizens, visitors, and tourists will see our new Purple Heart county signs when entering and exiting the county, reminding them, our veterans, and those currently serving that we are grateful for their service,” Sallee said.
Commander Mitch Reed with Chapter 589 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart was present at the county commissioners' meeting to hear the proclamation read.
“Commissioner Sallee and Tulsa County have shown their commitment to the county’s veterans — and our nation’s — with this designation,” Reed said in the news release. “Just a few years ago, Oklahoma was not participating in this program, but we are starting to see much more participation, thanks to the efforts of cities like Broken Arrow and Collinsville as well as tribal nations and even universities.
“Seeing the first Purple Heart County in Oklahoma is truly an honor for veterans like myself who call Tulsa County home.”
The Purple Heart is the oldest U.S. military decoration. The "Badge of Military Merit," as it was originally known, was first awarded by Gen. George Washington in 1782 to soldiers who fought in the Continental Army during the American Revolution.
Oklahoma will become a Purple Heart state Nov. 1.