James Scroggins, a day porter at the Tulsa County Courthouse, cleans door handles at the Tulsa County Courthouse under increased fears of COVID-19 Monday, March 16, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 Mike Simons

Tulsa County commissioners approved a resolution Wednesday temporarily limiting access to the courthouse in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The courthouse will remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but visitors must enter through the parking garage entrance on the north side of the building.

Access will be limited to those people with critical transactions requiring county assistance, and to those with pending or emergency matters before the Tulsa County District Court.

Entry to the courthouse will be denied to anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 or who has been in direct contact in the last two weeks with a person diagnosed with the disease. Persons with symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, severe cough or shortness of breath will also be denied entry.

Entry will also be denied to individuals who have been asked by a health official to self-quarantine, or who live with someone who has been asked by a health official to self-quarantine.

Persons who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea or Europe in the last 30 days are also prohibited from entering the courthouse.

“We are collectively a public body that was elected to serve the public,” Board of County Commissioners Chairman Ron Peters said in a news release. “That said, we find it both reasonable and necessary to protect the health, safety, and welfare of our employees, constituents, and the public at large to temporarily reduce access to the Tulsa County Courthouse.

"We believe taking these steps and conforming to the guidance provided by the CDC will allow us to maintain critical services for the citizens of Tulsa County.”

Peters and other county officials urged the public to conduct their county business online, by email or over the phone. The public is also encouraged to call or visit the county’s website at www.tulsacounty.org before making a trip to the courthouse.

The courthouse’s main number is 918-596-5000. Below is the contact information for each county office.

• Board of County Commissioners - 918-596-5004

• Court Clerk - 918-596-5000, tulsa.courtclerk@oscn.net

• Court Services - 918-596-5795

• County Assessor - 918-596-5100, assessor@tulsacounty.org

• County Clerk - 918-596-5801

• County Treasurer - 918-596-5071

• District Attorney - 918-596-4805, districtattorney@tulsacounty.org

• District Court Administrator - 918-596-5400

• Inspections - 918-596-5293

• Parks - 918-596-5990

• Sheriff’s Office, 918-596-5601 - sheriff@tcso.org

• Social Services - 918-596-5560

