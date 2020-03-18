COVID-19 CLEAN

Tulsa County commissioners are temporarily limiting access to the courthouse in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The courthouse will remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but visitors must enter through the north side of the building on either the parking garage level or the plaza level.

Access will be limited to those with critical transactions requiring county assistance and to those with pending or emergency matters before the Tulsa County District Court.

Entry to the courthouse will be denied to anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 or who has been in direct contact in the last two weeks with a person diagnosed with the disease. Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, severe cough or shortness of breath, will also be denied entry.

Anyone who has been asked by a health official to self-quarantine or who lives with someone who has been asked by a health official to self-quarantine also will not be allowed to enter the building.

People who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea or Europe within the last 30 days are also prohibited from entering the courthouse.

“We are collectively a public body that was elected to serve the public,” Board of County Commissioners Chairman Ron Peters said in a news release Wednesday. “That said, we find it both reasonable and necessary to protect the health, safety, and welfare of our employees, constituents, and the public at large to temporarily reduce access to the Tulsa County Courthouse.

“We believe taking these steps and conforming to the guidance provided by the CDC will allow us to maintain critical services for the citizens of Tulsa County.”

Peters and other county officials urged the public to conduct their county business online, by email or over the phone. The public is also encouraged to call or visit the county’s website at www.tulsacounty.org before making a trip to the courthouse.

The courthouse’s main number is 918-596-5000. Below is contact information for each county office.

• Board of County Commissioners: 918-596-5004

• Court Clerk: 918-596-5000, tulsa.courtclerk@oscn.net

• Court Services: 918-596-5795

• County Assessor: 918-596-5100, assessor@tulsacounty.org

• County Clerk: 918-596-5801

• County Treasurer: 918-596-5071

• District Attorney: 918-596-4805, districtattorney@tulsacounty.org

• District Court Administrator: 918-596-5400

• Inspections: 918-596-5293

• Parks: 918-596-5990

• Sheriff’s Office: 918-596-5601: sheriff@tcso.org

• Social Services: 918-596-5560

