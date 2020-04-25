Tulsa County received a $113,690,799.60 check late Thursday from the U.S. Treasury for COVID-19 relief, but it remains unclear whether any of those funds can be shared with the city of Tulsa or any other municipality in the county.

It all comes down to population, county officials say.

“The guidance (from the U.S. Treasury) so far is if you are over 500,000, city or county, you get a direct allocation,” said County Commission Chairman Ron Peters. “And the guidance says, if you are not that size, the state is going to have money that they can use for their state problems, their city problems and their other counties’ problems.”

Only four Oklahoma government jurisdictions — Oklahoma County (797,434), Tulsa County (651,552), Oklahoma City (649,021) and the state (3.9 million) — have more than 500,000 people, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau figures.

Tulsa sits at approximately 400,000.

“I have faith that Tulsa County leaders will quickly identify and respond to the most urgent needs in our community while assisting with long-term economic recovery,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said.

Peters said the county hasn’t shut the door on allocating funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security — or CARES — Act to cities within the county but that it will not do so until it has clear instructions from the Treasury Department that it is permissible.

“We have sent letters to the Treasury Department and Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office seeking further guidance about other entities that we can possibly give to down the road,” Peters said.

The $2.2 trillion CARES Act was approved by Congress in late March. The measure includes funding for a wide range of COVID-19 relief efforts, including individual payments to American households, funding for the Public Broadcasting System and loans for large businesses.

The Treasury Department is allocating the funds to states based on their population. Oklahoma, with its population of 3.9 million people, has 12% of the nation’s population, making it eligible to receive $1.53 billion, according to Treasury Department documents.

The Treasury Department’s guidelines anticipated questions about “overlapping jurisdictions” such as Tulsa and Tulsa County. The guidelines state that cities within a qualified jurisdiction — one with more than 500,000 people — must have more than 500,000 people themselves to be eligible to receive CARES funding directly.

In such an instance, “the population of the smaller local government will be subtracted from the population of the larger local government for purposes of calculating its payment amount,” Treasury Department guidelines say.

County Clerk Michael Willis said he expects that there will be opportunities for the county to fund the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency and other organizations jointly operated by the city and county.

“It would be crazy to think that some of the money we are going to get for our allocation won’t end up going to TAEMA; it will,” Willis said. “So there will be certainly some areas where we will be able to be helpful. It’s just a matter of how that guidance ends up.”

U.S. passes 50,000 deaths: How is the world handling the coronavirus pandemic?

