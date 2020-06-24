At the request of Sheriff Vic Regalado, Tulsa County commissioners voted Monday to give U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement a 90-days notice that the county is terminating its agreement to hold ICE inmates in the David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center.
Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said the decision made good financial sense.
“There was a time in 2017 when ICE was in dire need of bed space and they asked us to go over that 200-person contract and we agreed to do it for a very short period of time, I think it was maybe a month,” Roebuck said. “And then since that time the numbers have just trended downward, and we don’t know why. So financially, it just made sense to go ahead, end the contract, put those employees back into other positions in the jail.”
The Sheriff’s Office began holding ICE inmates in the county jail when former Sheriff Stanley Glanz was in office.
The county’s agreement with ICE to hold inmates in jail is different from the 287(g) program, which Roebuck said isn’t going anywhere. Under the ICE contract, the Sheriff’s Office was paid $69 a day per inmate to hold inmates in the jail. The inmates were not apprehended locally.
The 287(g) program gives qualified detention officers the authority to assist with federal immigration enforcement by screening for residency status and placing holds on inmates apprehended locally.
Roebuck said the jail has typically dedicated two pods to hold ICE inmates — 100 inmates per pod — but that the ICE inmate population is averaging about 12 a day. Each pod was manned by at least one detention officer per eight-hour shift.
“The sheriff has asked repeatedly for an explanation as to why the numbers were dwindling,” she said. “He hasn’t gotten that.”
Roebuck said another benefit of the move is that the jail’s administrative staff will not be subject to the extensive audit that it must go through to prove that the jail meets ICE standards for housing inmates.
The effect on the jail’s budget will be minimal.
“The money has been trending downward so much for so long that we’re not going to feel it,” Roebuck said.
The jail can hold 2,000 inmates. Of late, it has been averaging between 1,100 and 1,200, Roebuck said.
The jail uses some of its pods to quarantine incoming inmates for 14 days to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The program has been highly successful. No jail inmates have contracted the disease, Roebuck said.
But the effort is manpower intensive and could potentially benefit from the sheriff’s decision to end the ICE contract.
“It’s just another drain on manpower that this might help ease up a little bit once we are able to put the detention officers back in the jail,” Roebuck said.
