Tulsa Fire Chief Ray Driskell is retiring effective April 30, the Tulsa Fire Department confirmed Tuesday.
Driskell, 56, is a 35-year veteran of the department. He was named chief by former Mayor Dewey Bartlett in May 2012.
Mayor G.T. Bynum said Tuesday that Driskell was a true public servant.
“Under Chief Driskell’s leadership, the Tulsa Fire Department has achieved the highest possible Insurance Services Office rating — designating it as one of the best departments in the nation,” Bynum said.
Prior to taking over the department, Driskell served as a fire marshal, assistant chief, district chief and chief of finance, and deputy chief.
Driskell said he is proud of what the department has accomplished under his leadership and that he looks forward to the next chapter in his life.
“I plan to spend quality time with my family and continue, from a different capacity, watching the men and women of this department serve our great city,” Driskell said in a prepared statement.
Bynum has named Deputy Chief Scott Clark as interim chief until a new chief is selected.
Driskell’s tenure was not without controversy. He was disciplined by Bynum in 2017 after the local firefighters union issued a vote of no-confidence against him stemming from a firefighter’s complaint.
The complaint, filed by Nicholas Gillespie, included a recording in which Driskell can be heard hollering and swearing at Gillespie.
The city never revealed how Driskell was disciplined because it did not result in demotion or loss of pay. Either of those scenarios would have triggered the Oklahoma Open Records Act’s transparency rules.
Driskell agreed to follow Bynum’s recommendations on how to improve his relationship with firefighters. The recommendations included visiting each fire station and sending an email “accepting responsibility” for his actions and low morale, Bynum said at the time.