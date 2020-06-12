The “Defund the Police” movement has arrived in Tulsa, and the city’s elected officials are getting an earful.
City councilors this week have been bombarded with emails on the subject, and at their Wednesday night meeting, they heard from more than 40 people who had sent emails or left voice messages on the subject.
It’s a topic that has been complicated and oversimplified by the slogan itself. Some interpret it to mean exactly what it says — defund police departments; others — including many of the advocates councilors heard from this week — want cities to take money from police budgets and reallocate it for social services.
Tulsa’s elected leaders are not embracing the first interpretation. In interviews with the Tulsa World, neither Mayor G.T. Bynum nor any of the city’s nine councilors supported defunding the Police Department.
“We have to have law enforcement,” said City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, a vocal advocate for reforms in the department. “What law enforcement looks like, how it is organized and funded, that is what I am in agreement with looking at.”
Bynum said more spending is required if the Police Department is to reach the manning levels that are needed to implement an effective community policing program
“I would not support taking money away from the Police Department,” he said. “I am of the exact opposite opinion — I think we need to be putting more in to get the right number of officers.”
Bynum pointed to a 2015 study conducted by the Institute of Crime Science at the University of Cincinnati that found the city needed to hire more than 200 officers to bring the force to at least 958.
The Police Department has about 850 officers today, Bynum said, and this is no time to stop hiring.
The goal is to get officers out of their cars — Bynum said 90% of their time is spent responding to calls — and into neighborhoods where they can spend 35% to 45% of their shift building relationships on the beats they patrol.
“This isn’t getting kittens out of trees,” he said. “This is establishing relationships so that they (the public) feel comfortable bringing forward information on crimes in their neighborhoods, and they know on a first-name basis the officer in their neighborhood.”
The city is already seeing the benefits of increased manning levels in the decline in murders and other violent crimes the past three years, Bynum said.
“So it is not just a theoretical, ‘Oh, it feels good to have more officers out on the street,’ it is reducing violence in our community and saving lives.”
Another benefit of having more police officers is that the Police Department would be able to fully staff its specialty units, such as cyber crimes or burglary, that have historically gone understaffed, Bynum said.
The city in recent years has spent approximately 60% of its general fund budget on public safety. That includes funding for police, firefighters, Municipal Court, 911 and emergency management.
In the mayor’s proposed fiscal year 2021 general fund budget, the Police Department would account for 32.5% of general fund spending, or $102.6 million. Nearly 85% of the department’s budget goes to personnel. Police will receive an additional $20 million from other funding sources, including an estimated $12.9 million from the public safety tax.
The push to defund police departments has accelerated since the death of George Floyd. The unarmed black man died May 25 in Minneapolis, when a white police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes.
Most of the emails received by Tulsa city councilors came from Tulsa-area residents who had filled out a form letter from a national organization called Defund12.org. The letter calls for the city to divest in the Police Department and reallocate funds to services and programs that work for “the dismantling of racial and class inequality.”
“This includes, but is not limited to improving access to health services and treatment, educational opportunity, and stable housing, which have proven far more successful at promoting community safety and social equity than policing,” the form email states. “As such, I demand more aggressive financial support be directed to those areas.”
Bynum and many of his City Council colleagues believe in a different approach.
“It is not an either/or, it’s an and,” Bynum said.
Councilor Lori Decter Wright said the public might not be aware that the city is already investing in social service programs ranging from A Better Way to the Sobering Center, and is also implementing affordable housing strategies and partnering in eviction mediation programs.
The Police Department, meanwhile, has partnered with the Fire Department and mental health workers to establish Community Response Teams that handle calls from people dealing with mental health crises. One hundred sixty officers have received crisis intervention training.
“So we are doing that work,” Wright said. “Is it, we went into the police budget, cut off $3 million and sprinkled it over these other things? No.”
The City Council has spent the past year holding public meetings to discuss and gather information on the justice-related findings in the city’s Equality Indicators report. The goal, said Councilor Phil Lakin, is to identify practical solutions and improve outcomes.
“I do believe that future budgets will match the action plan that the council, mayor, Tulsa Police Department, municipal courts and our community agree to collectively support,” Lakin said.
Councilor Cass Fahler created a social media firestorm this week when he emailed some out-of-town supporters of the “Defund the Police” movement to tell them he was going to block them.
Fahler acknowledged Thursday that he does not have the authority to block someone on his City Council email address, nor is it allowed by the city.
“Unfortunately, I let my passion get in front of my purpose,” he said.
Fahler said he cannot support dismantling the Police Department because of all the progress it has made over the past few years. He is open to working with the department to find additional funding for social services.
“In the event that there are police resources that we could reallocate and the Police Department … they were willing to show us an area or avenues that they felt like, ‘Hey, I think this could be better spent with mental health,’ I am all about it,” Fahler said.
FEATURED VIDEO
Gallery: Black Lives Matter rally at Guthrie Green
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Rally for Black Lives at Guthrie Green
Related: 'We can't keep quiet anymore'
One of Tulsa’s largest congregations, the church wanted to offer an alternative to more boisterous protests that have swept across Tulsa and t…