Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart addresses reporters at a news conference about COVID-19 on March 19. He said Friday that he fears the relaxing of restrictions that have slowed the spread of the novel coronavirus is premature, since Tulsa and Oklahoma do not have extensive testing capabilities. HARRISON GRIMWOOD/Tulsa World file
With Tulsa poised to let some businesses reopen after the governor’s declaration that the state would begin a phased reopening of the economy Friday, the city’s top health official thinks that decision is premature and could lead to a surge of new COVID-19 cases because testing is still inadequate.
Testing is vital to track and slow the transmission of the novel coronavirus, but other than for health-care workers, that criterion is absent from the guidelines the White House says should be satisfied before phasing in the restarting of businesses and relaxing of social-distancing requirements in a state or region. The guidelines do note that each state should screen for asymptomatic cases, but that’s not suggested as a deal-breaker for starting to reopen.
Dr. Bruce Dart, Tulsa Health Department executive director, said screening asymptomatic people should be a requirement before letting some businesses reopen. There is a risk of allowing a surge of new COVID-19 cases into the health-care system that extreme social-distancing efforts were meant to curtail, he said.
“If we allow our hospital system to get overwhelmed, then we’re in big trouble,” Dart said.
There isn’t screening for asymptomatic people here — and likely won’t be for awhile — because of an inadequate ability to collect and transport specimens to labs, Dart said.
Depth not known
COVID-19 is in every Tulsa County ZIP code, Dart said, but its depth isn’t known. He said the number of positive cases in Tulsa is rising slightly — potentially plateauing — but certainly not dropping.
Without widespread testing, he said there isn’t enough information to protect those who need it most.
“We ask that you remain diligent in your (social distancing) actions, otherwise the gains we’ve made in April will be for naught,” Dart said.
Only a bit more than 8,000 tests were conducted in Tulsa County between March 1 and Friday, with 467 positive results and 27 deaths.
“While our testing capacity has improved,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said, “we still have a long way to go before it is as accessible as it should be, and we will continue to work on this at a local level.”
Jurisdiction differences
Stitt’s decision Wednesday to launch a first-stage reopening of the state economy in essence forced Bynum’s hand, with the mayor explaining Friday that the city population can’t be insulated from other communities that ease social-distancing restrictions in line with the governor’s plan.
Stitt says the state as a whole satisfies federal criteria, including a 14-day decline in the number of new positive cases, to begin opening some businesses.
Bynum expressed disappointment and said it would be “futile” and “unfair” for Tulsa to stay closed to try to achieve that 14-day benchmark itself because the opening of neighboring communities will further spread the disease here.
Stitt called his plan a “measured approach” and encouraged Oklahomans to continue social-distancing practices and to wear masks if in public.
He said the state had more than 15 times the number of available hospital beds needed and that hospitalizations peaked in the state March 30.
The Tulsa World asked why Stitt considered the state’s testing capability to be good enough to start lifting restrictions even though testing is not widely available.
“OSDH and the administration have looked at multiple different metrics including hospital numbers, the decline in daily positive cases and other data points and will continue to do daily monitoring of the state’s status as the state reopens,” a spokeswoman replied.
Stitt said hospital and incident rates must remain “manageable” for 14 days before moving to each of the next two phases.
Dart said his first question about the governor’s plan was what constitutes “manageable.” He wants guidelines established so that everyone knows what to expect.
Testing capacity
On Wednesday, state Secretary of Science and Innovation Kayse Shrum prefaced comments about testing to reporters by acknowledging that the state, like everyone else, is struggling with supply-chain issues.
She emphasized how far Oklahoma has come.
Shrum said the state can test about 13,500 samples a day, with about a 48-hour turnaround dependent upon access to reagents. Contracted lab capacity is about 33,000 tests per day, with a two- to five-day turnaround.
“If you look at what we started out in mid-March, we were testing in the hundreds. Today we’ve tested over 45,000,” Shrum said. “So we’re expanding that very quickly. We’ve stood up 80 swab sites, and we still have not exceeded our capacity to turn those around within our labs ... .”
Dart said the tests that state and private labs can process in a day is only part of the picture. The processing capability is a “moot point” without enough swabs to collect samples or containers to transport mediums, he said.
The Associated Press reported Tuesday that the White House told governors in an email that their leadership is critical in testing for the novel coronavirus; Oklahoma is ranked in the bottom four states for testing capacity per capita.
Shrum told reporters that afterward the state clarified “some communication” with the White House regarding Oklahoma’s testing platforms.
Locals confident
Bynum noted that one item of consolation is that the leaders of each of Tulsa’s major hospitals expressed confidence to him that they are prepared to properly care for Tulsans as the virus’ spread rate increases.
Lauren Landwerlin, executive director of corporate communications for Saint Francis Health System, said that through looking at historical rates of use and amounts used during the past six weeks, leaders there are reassured that they have enough resources to accommodate a potential surge.
Landwerlin said Saint Francis Hospital is the largest hospital in Oklahoma and has the most intensive-care beds on one campus, which allows it to scale up quickly if necessary. Its COVID-19 command center allows it to track the availability of personal protective equipment, beds and ventilators 24/7, she said.
“Throughout this crisis, we have had and continue to see the highest occupancy rate for (patients being evaluated for possible COVID-19) and COVID-19 patients in the state,” Landwerlin wrote in an email. “Even so, we still had and have ample capacity to meet the needs of both our normal patient populations as well as a potentially increasing number of COVID-19 patients.”
