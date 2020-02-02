The search for unmarked graves from Tulsa’s 1921 Race Massacre continues Monday with another meeting of the public oversight committee.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Rudisill Regional Library, 1520 N. Hartford Ave.
During a December public oversight committee meeting, investigators announced that at least three locations in Oaklawn Cemetery and another along the Arkansas River should be examined further.
Officials from the Oklahoma Archeological Survey used three subsurface scanning techniques to survey those areas and Newblock Park in October in a preliminary search for mass graves. No anomalies consistent with graves were found at Newblock Park.
“That was the first time city officials or public oversight committee members received information about the anomalies,” said Deputy Mayor Amy Brown. “So the conversation we’ll be having Monday is: What should we be doing next?
“The physical investigation committee had recommended that we do a feasibility study, and they have been putting together a plan for what that should look like, and they are going to share the details of that with us.”
Mayor G.T. Bynum announced the mass graves investigation in October 2018, saying it was important to get to the bottom of the issue.
“I think if there are mass graves there, the citizens of Tulsa deserve to know and the victims and their families deserve to know it,” Bynum said.
The massacre, which was known as the Tulsa Race Riot for generations, occurred May 31-June 1, 1921. The official death count, based on death certificates and National Guard reports, is 37, but authorities said at the time that they couldn’t confirm that all deaths were accounted for.
Some estimate that hundreds of people were killed. Hundreds more were injured, and thousands were left homeless. The prosperous black business district on Greenwood Avenue was destroyed, as was much of the black residential area.
The area of interest near the Arkansas River is commonly referred to as The Canes. It is on the riverbank west of the 11th Street Bridge, named for the bamboo-like plants prevalent in the area.
The city is still in discussions with the owners of Rolling Oaks Cemetery to examine that property for possible graves connected to the Race Massacre.
City officials have said the owners of the cemetery have been reluctant to allow a site identified by historical investigators to be surveyed because it is beneath some known interments of cremains.
At the time of the Race Massacre, Rolling Oaks was known as Booker T. Washington Cemetery.
More information on the graves investigation process can be found at cityoftulsa.org.