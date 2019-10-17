A rally attended by about 5 or 6 dozen people in support of President Donald Trump as he faces an impeachment inquiry quickly escalated to physical confrontations and violence when counterprotesters unfurled Anti-Fascist flags.
There were fewer than a dozen counter protestors flying green "Antifa International" flags. The physical violence amounted to pushing, grabbing, body blocking and, at one point, a tug-of-war over a flag.
Blame for the escalation to physical violence was mutual. Tulsa police arrived to separate the protesters and counterprotesters.
"I think that a lot of people hate America and hate freedom, which is why they protest President Trump," said Jarrin Jackson, a former 2nd Congressional District candidate who emceed the rally. "It's sad that they don't know better. They don't like freedom, and so the enemies of freedom will try to use violence to silence people that love it."
Tulsa 9.12 Project and Women for America First organized the pro-Trump rally at Veterans Park, 1875 S. Boulder Ave. The Tulsa rally reportedly coincided with rallies across the United States.
Frank Grove, one of the counterprotesters, said the escalation was "pretty standard" for supporters of Trump.
"Trump supports in general have a poor understanding of the law," Grove said. "They think that just because they're in a public park and have a permit that they have a right to remove protesters from the area, which is not the case."
