A local law firm began sending letters to more than 1,000 downtown property owners last week asking whether they want to terminate the Tulsa Stadium Improvement District.
The law firm that represents TSID, Frederic Dorwart, Lawyers PLLC, has responded quickly to the letters, filing a petition in Tulsa County District Court on Wednesday seeking a temporary injunction that would stop the law firm of Levinson, Smith & Huffman from seeking termination of the district.
The petition also requests that the court stop the law firm from “making further misrepresentations to property owners within the Stadium District” and force the law firm to issue retraction letters to every property owner.
The legal action was initiated after Levinson, Smith & Huffman failed to act on a letter from Dorwart demanding that the firm issue a written retraction to property owners explaining that the district “cannot be legally terminated until the bonds are paid in full.”
“You are hereby advised that Tulsa Stadium Trust will hold your firm Liable for all losses and damages arising from your wrongful interference with the business of the trust,” the letter states.
Evan McLemore, an attorney with Levinson, Smith & Huffman, said he sent the letters on behalf of multiple property owners in the district. He declined to identify those property owners.
“TSID property owners have gladly paid for ONEOK Field and the beautification of the surrounding area since the TSID was created,” McLemore said in an email. “Now that the stadium is complete, the letters were sent out to gauge the interest of TSID property owners in winding up the TSID.”
McLemore’s letter notes that under Oklahoma law, a majority vote of the TSID property owners — “both in number of owners and square footage” — is required to terminate the district.
“As a property owner in the TSID, you get to vote on whether you want it to continue or want it to end. It’s your decision,” the letter states.
McLemore was not available for comment on the petition.
Attorney Lee Levinson is among the plaintiffs suing to halt the implementation of the city’s Tourism Improvement District. That case is still being litigated.
Jay Helm, chairman of American Residential Group, said in a news release issued by the Stadium Trust that he owns several properties in the district.
“My partners and I are in complete support of the Stadium Trust and its accomplishments,” Helm said. “Our property values continue to benefit from the investments in the Improvement District and we understand the fees we pay not only supports paying down the bonds, but also supports the maintenance of downtown Tulsa.”
The Tulsa Stadium Improvement District was established in 2008 to help fund the construction of ONEOK Field, the home of the city’s Double-A baseball team, the Tulsa Drillers. The project cost $60 million — paid with the bonds, $30 million in private donations and $5 million from naming rights.
Property owners in the district, which includes 1,350 properties within the Inner Dispersal Loop, pay an annual assessment that also covers upkeep and maintenance of the district.
The 30-year assessment includes two parts — a permanent 4.3 cent per square foot fee to help fund construction of the ballpark and a flexible rate, currently set at 2.6 cents per square foot, for upkeep and maintenance of the district.
The Tulsa Stadium Improvement District still has approximately $32 million in unpaid principal and debt to pay off, according to records provided by the city. The city has collected approximately $36.6 million since the assessment was first collected in July 2009, according to the city.
Tulsa Stadium Trust Chairman Bob McGrew, CEO of TD Williamson, said the trust has partnered with business owners, property owners, the Tulsa Drillers and others to lead the revitalization of downtown.
“A key element of this impressive achievement has been the bond financing,” McGrew said in the news release. “Downtown simply would not be what it is today without the joint commitment by all parties.”
