Locals aren’t the only people who eat at Tulsa’s restaurants and bars. The Tulsa Regional Chamber reports that in 2018, 9.3 million visitors came to Tulsa, and not all of them ordered room service.
COVID-19 will make it nearly impossible to reach those numbers this year.
Tulsa Regional Tourism, an arm of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, reports that 15 events it booked have canceled so far this year. That’s 12,299 hotel room nights that would otherwise have been booked, resulting in a direct economic impact of $16.7 million.
The economic impact increases to $29 million when taking into account ancillary purchases such as food and groceries.
Fourteen events Tulsa Regional Tourism booked have been postponed. Those were to have accounted for 10,770 hotel room nights and generated $17.3 million in economic impact, according to the Chamber.
Tourism Economics, the firm that provided the Chamber’s 2018 analysis of the local tourism industry, reported visitors to Tulsa that year spent $1.2 billion, supporting thousands of jobs and raising $88 million in state and local taxes.
Among those levies is the city’s hotel/motel tax, which helps fund the Chamber’s efforts to promote the city. It is among the city funding sources sure to be hit hardest by the economic downturn associated with the COVID-19 outbreak.