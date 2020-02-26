A Tulsa city councilor wants residents to decide whether the city should establish an independent monitor to oversee police practices.
Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper said Tuesday that she will offer a charter change amendment that would establish an Office of the Independent Monitor similar to the one proposed by Mayor G.T. Bynum but with more authority.
“We want to ensure that the OIM that is put into place has teeth and is not just something for show to say we have an OIM,” Hall-Harper said.
The city councilor’s proposed charter change would require that the independent monitor be approved by the City Council. It also would give the OIM subpoena power and the authority to initiate investigations into police use-of-force incidents.
“We did start with the proposed language by the Mayor’s Office and then added language for areas that we felt were weak,” Hall-Harper said.
City councilors will vote next week to determine what charter change amendments will be placed on the Aug. 25 municipal election ballot. Five or more of the city’s nine councilors must vote in favor of the proposal for it to be put to a vote of the people.
Hall-Harper acknowledged Tuesday that she was not sure she has the votes, but she vowed to take the issue directly to the people if necessary.
“I’m proposing it, and we’ll see; we’ll prepare,” she said. “But, if not, I believe ballot initiatives where the citizens decide what’s going to be on the ballot is the purest form of democracy.
“And I would be concerned for any city councilor who would not be in favor of letting the citizens decide what they want by vote.”
For a city of Tulsa charter amendment proposal to make it onto the ballot through a voter initiative, supporters must get the number of signatures equal to 25% of the total votes cast in the city’s last general municipal election, according to the City Attorney’s Office.
The last general election — an election in which all registered voters had an opportunity to vote — was the 2016 mayoral election. The election drew 58,848 voters, according to the Tulsa County Election Board, meaning 14,712 signatures would be required to put Hall-Harper’s proposed charter change on the ballot.
Bynum proposed creating an Office of the Independent Monitor in December 2018, saying it would provide a needed tool to help police officers establish trust with the community they serve.
Although the plan included three major elements, much of the public discussion — and controversy — focused on Bynum’s proposal for the OIM to review Tulsa Police Department Internal Affairs investigations of police use-of-force incidents.
Bynum initially considered giving the OIM the authority to be present during Internal Affairs investigations and to be able to make recommendations regarding how the investigations were conducted.
He never officially proposed that kind of involvement, noting that he was constrained by the city’s form of government and its collective bargaining agreement with the police union.
The city’s contract with police, for example, prohibits changes in working conditions unless they are agreed to as part of the collective bargaining process.
The proposal never came to a vote after councilors could not agree on a final version. They were divided over whether the OIM should have more or less power than Bynum had proposed. And several councilors argued that it would be less expensive and more appropriate to have the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation conduct the reviews of police use-of-force incidents.
Among those who favored that position was the police union.
Jared Lindsey, chairman of Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 93, said Tuesday that police already have civilian oversight in the form of the duly elected city councilors.
“If they see a need for any of the items the OIM was going to tackle, they can conduct those functions themselves,” he said. “We don’t see the need to expand government bureaucracy by standing up another agency.”
Lindsey noted that new Police Chief Wendell Franklin is working on innovative and creative solutions to problems in the Police Department.
“It is our stance that we need to give him the time to succeed and work on these problems before coming in with another solution on top of it,” Lindsey said.
Bynum, meanwhile, is working to implement the other aspects of his OIM proposal, such as community outreach and a review of the city’s community policing practices.
