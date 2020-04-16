Tulsa's Sobering Center has reopened after being closed temporarily during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I confirm the Tulsa Sobering Center in the Hardesty Wing at 12&12 reopened today with one detainee already in-house at this time,” 12&12 CEO Bryan Day said in an email Thursday.
Day said the Sobering Center has implemented safety measures to ensure the safety of its employees and clients during the pandemic. All Sobering Center staff are wearing personal protective gear and being screened for symptoms every day.
“Staff are sent home immediately if (their) temperature is 100.4 or above,” Day said.
The Sobering Center has also implemented enhanced disinfecting protocols and is following social distancing practices, Day said.
The Sobering Center opened in May 2018. It provides people facing arrest for public intoxication a place to sober up and receive treatment rather than be sent to jail.
Police took more than 700 people to the center in its first year of operation.
12&12 is a nonprofit substance abuse treatment center located at 6333 E. Skelly Drive.