River Parks officials will present the final draft version of the Turkey Mountain master plan at 6 p.m. Thursday at Crowne Plaza Hotel, 7902 S. Lewis Ave.
Here’s what you won’t see in the plan: commercial development, a six-story climbing wall, or a heliport.
No, officials say, Turkey Mountain is going to stay Turkey Mountain — only better.
“There have been nearly 4,000 surveys completed online,” said Matt Meyer, executive director of River Parks Authority. “The general message was, 'Keep Turkey Mountain wild.'"
Much of what the public will see Thursday will be proposals to improve accessibility, upgrade trails and maintain the overall health of the urban wilderness area, Meyer said.
"Restoration and sustainability are good terms," he said. "Restoring the trails, sustaining the land, management techniques to do that."
River Parks announced in March its intention to create a master plan for preserving, maintaining and programming the approximately 600-acre recreation area. The authority has since held two public meetings and met bi-weekly with a steering committee made up of key stakeholders, including mountain bikers, runners and other user groups.
River Parks also received comments on social media.
"We’ve invited public comment from every channel possible," said Tonja Carrigg, River Parks director of community relations.
Carrigg said the plan also examines what can be done to ensure a diversity of users.
"Features that would improve the demographic who use the site in terms of age, skills, activities," she said.
River Parks officials have said previously that they are looking at ways to incorporate controlled burns into their land management program. The master plan is also expected to propose linking Turkey Mountain to other green spaces around the city.
"In some of the extended areas of Turkey Mountain there could be more recreational, or programmable, facilities," Meyer said.
But that will take time, lots of work, and funding, Meyer said. For now, the focus is on what can be done to ensure that Turkey Mountain is sustainable for generations of future Tulsans.
"I think you have to have this management plan in order to secure funding for things like having adequate operational support to maintain some of those trails (and) to program it better," Meyer said. "Whether it’s with a partnership with the YMCA, you have to have the plan first.
"But I think the overarching thing is sustainability and keeping Turkey wild."
Meyer said he hopes to present the final version of the master plan to the River Parks board by the end of the year.