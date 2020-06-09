The field for this year’s mayoral election grew to four Tuesday with two more candidates filing paperwork at the Tulsa County Election Board.
Ken Reddick and Zackri Whitlow joined perennial candidate Paul Tay and incumbent G.T. Bynum in the race.
Reddick, a previous council candidate, is owner of Clean Slate Contracting, a project management company
No information was available on Whitlow on Tuesday.
The mayor, city councilors and the city auditor are up for re-election. District 9 Councilor Ben Kimbro is the only city elected official not seeking another term.
Councilors filing for re-election Tuesday were Jeannie Cue (District 2), Lori Decter Wright (District 7) and Phil Lakin (District 8).
Councilors Crista Patrick (District 3), Kara Joy McKee (District 4), Cass Fahler (District 5) and Connie Dodson (District 6) filed their paperwork Monday.
Two candidates have filed to oppose McKee. Landry Miller filed Monday and Casey Robinson filed Tuesday. Miller is an actor, writer and stand-up comedian. No information was available on Robinson on Tuesday.
Two people have filed to run against Wright. Businessman Chad Ferguson filed Monday. He was joined Tuesday by Justin Van Kirk, owner of Affordable Auto.
Jayme Fowler added his name to the race for the open District 9 seat. He joins Lee Ann Crosby, who filed Monday. No information was available on Fowler on Monday.
The three-day filing period ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The general election is scheduled for Aug. 25, with the runoff, if needed, to occur Nov. 3. The winners will be sworn in in December.
City councilors and the city auditor serve two-year terms. The mayor serves a four-year term.