EDMOND — U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn said Wednesday that she opposes so-called “Medicare-for-All” proposals because single-payer coverage wouldn’t resolve problems in the health care system.
“Expanding access to insurance doesn’t necessarily expand access to care,” Horn said, noting that some insured people can’t afford insulin and other critical drugs and that health insurance companies are denying payments for tests that physicians have ordered for patients.
Medicare-for-All proposals, which would effectively put all Americans under the government-run program that now covers people 65 and over, are platform cornerstones of two Democratic presidential contenders, U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
Others, like former Vice President Joe Biden, have argued that the Affordable Care Act, former President Barack Obama’s signature achievement, is working and that private insurance companies should remain in the system.
Featured video