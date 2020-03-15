Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum talks about coronavirus with Tulsa City councilors Lori Decter Wright and Kara Joy McKee in support and ASL Interpretor Glenna Cooper at press conference at the Tulsa Health Department in Tulsa, OK, Mar. 13, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Tulsa County Health Department executive director Dr. Bruce Dart talks about the coronavirus with Glenna Cooper an ASL interpretor at a press conference in Tulsa, OK, Mar. 13, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum talks about the coronavirus outbreak with Tulsa City Councilors Lori Decter Wright and Kara Joy McKee in support and ASL Interpreter Glenna Cooper at a press conference at the Tulsa Health Department on Friday. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin talks about coronavirus at the Tulsa County Health Department at a press conference in Tulsa, OK, Mar. 13, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Sparse baking staples shelves amid COVID-19 fears at the Owasso Wal Mart Saturday, March 14, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
The toilet paper shelves are empty amid COVID-19 fears at the Owasso Wal Mart Saturday, March 14, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Update (7 p.m. Sunday): In concordance with updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Mayor G.T. Bynum revised his Saturday directive to postpone or cancel events of 50 people or more at all city facilities.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum issued an order Saturday restricting public gatherings in an attempt to prevent future spread of COVID-19 in the city, while Tulsa Public Schools announced an emergency school board meeting to consider extending spring break.
The order forces the postponement or cancellation of all gatherings of 250 people or more at city facilities and applies to special events permitted by the city.
The order took effect at 5 p.m. Saturday and will continue through April 15, when it will be re-evaluated, a press release from the city stated.
The news came on a day when many residents continued stocking up at area grocery and retail stores amid fears the pandemic will worsen. TPS Board of Education also said it would discuss a potential extension of spring break in relation to the pandemic in an emergency meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday.
Saint Francis Hospital also began implementing visitor restrictions on Saturday, with patients limited to two adult visitors who may be screened on entry, and any ill visitors will be asked to leave, according to the hospital’s website.
Hillcrest Medical Center will also begin screening and triaging patients with respiratory symptoms, temporarily stopping student rotations for those who have traveled, and asking “vulnerable” volunteers older than 60 to pause service, according to an email from spokeswoman Rachel Smith.
Walmart is cutting store hours starting Sunday at its locations across the U.S. due to COVID-19. Stores that normally open 24 hours will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice, the company said late Saturday. Other stores, which are typically open until midnight, will also have reduced hours.
In a prepared statement and at a later press conference, Bynum said he made the decision for two primary reasons after consultation with the Tulsa Health Department.
First, the mayor said, “while we do not have any evidence of community spread in Tulsa, I am mindful that so little is known about how COVID-19 is spread — in particular: if it can be spread by those not yet showing symptoms.”
The second reason he cited was “because COVID-19 is a new virus, tests are not available at every drug store and doctor’s office for anyone who wants to make sure they are in the clear. This inherently reduces our ability to effectively track community spread.”
Bynum said that standard guidelines would indicate that the city could wait to restrict events until there was evidence of community spread of the virus.
But “we see cities across America being proactive and getting ahead of that guidance. When it comes to public safety, I want Tulsa to be abundantly cautious and proactive, too,” Bynum said.
He said the city elected to limit events to 250 people because of recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control given to other cities trying to make the same decisions.
“Limiting event sizes will not entirely prevent contagion in Tulsa, but it can slow it, allowing our health care system to better assist those who need help,” Bynum said.
City officials said the advisory does not include Tulsa Public Schools or Tulsa County-led events as they do not fall under the purview of the city.
One of the events that felt the immediate impact in which the threat of COVID-19 is viewed was the annual Greater Tulsa Home & Garden Show at the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square.
Jeffrey Smith, CEO of the Greater Tulsa Home Builders Association, which produces the Home & Garden Show, said the popular event will not be held on Sunday.
“It will be disappointing for our community to not have the event, and for our vendors and the economic impact it will have on them,” said Smith about the event that normally draws an average of 27,000 visitors each year. “However, we want to keep the health and safety of the public at our attention.”
The cancellation of the event’s final day will also have “a drastic impact” on the 500 exhibitors that rely on the four-day gathering to generate the bulk of their annual revenue, he said.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter added in a news release Saturday afternoon the declaration won’t affect churches.
“Consistent with state and federal legal safeguards, church services across the state can go on as normal tomorrow unless they are postponed or rescheduled by the church itself,” Hunter said. “If the situation were to ever become so dire that church services needed to be cancelled by the government, all other similarly sized and situated gatherings would also need to be canceled as well.”
Gathering Place is not affected and will remain open with normal hours, but all indoor and large group events have been canceled, according to the park website.
City locations that are included are the BOK Center; City Hall and city facilities; city parks and recreation centers; the Cox Convention Center; Gilcrease Museum; Tulsa Performing Arts Center; storm water detention areas; River Parks and the Tulsa Zoo.
Special events that were permitted by the city, which close streets and right of ways are also included, city officials said.
