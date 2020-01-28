It’s taken nearly four years, but local arts organizations could soon have the opportunity to apply for Vision Tulsa arts funding.
The City Council will discuss a proposed ordinance amendment Wednesday outlining the process by which the funds would be distributed. Nick Doctor, the city’s chief of community development and policy, said that if all goes well, the application process could begin in the near future.
“Our hope is that within three months of the ordinance’s adoption we have a program that is approved and applications that are available to arts organizations to submit,” he said.
Tulsa voters approved $2.25 million over 15 years — or $150,000 a year — for arts funding as part of the 2016 Vision Tulsa sales tax package. The city began allocating the arts funding in fiscal year 2018, but the funds were never distributed because the application and scoring process was not in place.
The city now has $450,000 in collections, but only $150,000 has been allocated for distribution this fiscal year. Doctor said the City Council and Mayor’s Office will determine when to allocate the $300,000 that has been collected but not spent.
“Despite the fact that this is starting out a couple of years after Vision began to collect, Tulsa arts funding is still guaranteed at $2.25 million,” Doctor said.
The process of developing a program for judging applicants and distributing funds broke down last year, prompting the then-chairman of the city’s Arts Commission of Tulsa to send a letter to Mayor G.T. Bynum in June accusing the City Council of holding up the process.
A three-member working group that included Doctor and two other city officials has been trying to come up with a process that would be acceptable to all parties involved.
The proposed ordinance calls for the Arts Commission to establish an application process, the scoring requirements and a system for distributing funds. The process would be subject to City Council approval.
A nine-member independent review board would score the applications and present the scores and their recommendations for funding to the Arts Commission. After considering the review board’s recommendations, the Arts Commission would send a formal recommendation to the mayor, who would have the final say in where the funds were allocated.
City Councilor Phil Lakin put a halt to the Arts Commission’s initial plan for distributing the Vision funds because he thought the application process was too cumbersome and complicated for smaller organizations. He also wanted to incorporate ideas he was hearing from his fellow councilors and to try to find a way for individual artists to apply.
“The first renditions of the plan seemed to be more complicated than what I had envisioned,” Lakin said Tuesday.
His goal throughout the process, he said, has been to ensure that the Vision Tulsa arts funds are accessible to small, medium and large arts organizations alike and that the process is efficient and equitable.
“So the working group that we established was able to take my ideas and their ideas and take the best of those ideas and come up with a really good plan,” he said.
Prior to the April 2016 Vision Tulsa vote, Lakin was part of discussions to have the Vision Tulsa arts funding go directly to Arts Alliance Tulsa. That notion was quickly quashed by the City Attorney’s Office, which said the funds must go through the city’s Arts Commission.
Lakin is executive director of Tulsa Community Foundation, of which Arts Alliance Tulsa is a component fund.
The ordinance amendment to be considered by the City Council on Wednesday calls for one representative of the Arts Alliance to be on the Arts Commission and three members selected by the Arts Alliance to be on the independent review panel. The Arts and Humanities Council would have three members on the Arts Commission and would appoint three members to the independent review panel.
“You have Arts and Humanities Council doing work for multitude arts institutions in the city,” Lakin said. “Arts Alliance Tulsa is doing work for multiple arts organizations in the city. I think both need and deserve to be on our Arts Commission because the Arts Commission is doing work for arts organizations in our city.
“Both have similar missions, and both are doing different kinds of work, but they are both doing significant amounts of work or distributing significant amounts of money to allow that work to happen.”
Featured video