OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s general revenue fell by record proportions in April as the full effect of the COVID-19 epidemic and weak energy markets came to bear, officials reported Tuesday.
General revenue — the state’s primary operating fund — missed the April estimate by 44% percent, the largest monthly misfire on record, according to the Office of Management and Enterprise Services.
Much of the shortfall was the result of moving the deadline for paying 2019 state income taxes from April 15 to July 15, but other revenue sources were also off sharply.
Sales tax receipts, the second-largest revenue source after income taxes, were 18% below the estimate and 13% below the prior year. Gross production taxes were 21% below expectations and 25% below the same month a year ago.
“Missing this month’s estimate is not a surprise, but the magnitude is notable,” said OMES Director Steve Harpe. “These losses are, and will continue to have, a significant impact on revenue in the next month and into FY 2021.
“As agencies approach these next few months, many will be tasked with making difficult decisions as a result of this threefold economic gut punch.”
April is typically the highest revenue month of the year because of the income tax deadline. This April, general revenue totaled $529.1 million, $416.2 million less than projected.
For the first 10 months of the fiscal year, which ends June 30, general revenue is $486.8 million, or 8.5%, below projections. The Legislature and governor have taken steps to cover that shortfall but may have to take additional measures, including spending cuts, to get through the next two months.
It is unclear how much of the income tax revenue lost this year because of the delayed deadline will be recouped in the next fiscal year when the taxes are eventually paid.
Talking to Strangers: A photo series by Mike Simons
Talking to Strangers
Clarence McPherson with items and metal metal he scrapped from peoples' roadside trash at W 11th Street and 51st West Ave. Monday, May 11, 2020. He says he takes anything he can use to make money. He lives in his truck and usually parks and sleeps in Turley. He says he has it better than he use to because he use to just have to push a shopping cart and sleep on the ground next to it. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Clarence McPherson looks through a trash can roadside for items he can sell at W 11th Street and 51st West Ave. Monday, May 11, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Clarence McPherson loads his truck while scrapping metal from peoples' roadside trash at W 11th Street and 51st West Ave. Monday, May 11, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Janet Fadler Davie, an artist, has breakfast in the courtyard of the building she owns at 3rd Street and Kenosha Ave. Thursday, May 7, 2020. She says the courtyard is a popular spot with local photographers, but that people were dropping trash regularily as they passed by. She heard about someone with the same problem who put a shrine on their property and the littering stopped. She tried the same thing, and it has worked on her property as well. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Janet Fadler Davie says that some people leave money and some people leave food at the shrine that she put on her property at 3rd Street and Kenosha Ave. Thursday, May 7, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Janet Fadler Davie says that some people leave money and some people leave food at the shrine that she put on her property at 3rd Street and Kenosha Ave. Thursday, May 7, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Janet Fadler Davie says that some people leave money and some people leave food at the shrine that she put on her property at 3rd Street and Kenosha Ave. Thursday, May 7, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Janet Fadler Davie says that some people leave money and some people leave food at the shrine that she put on her property at 3rd Street and Kenosha Ave. Thursday, May 7, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Kane Lewis,1, looks out the front door as his brother Omar Lewis,5, gets a drink in Sperry, Ok. Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Lewis was helping his mother pull weeds. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Melvin Monroe looked like he was good for a story as he sat at the Tulsa Transit Denver Avenue Station Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He wasn't in the mood to tell one, so the one his face tells will have to do. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Willie A. Hutson 86, has lived on the same lot on West 10th Street near 61st West Ave. since he was 14 years old. He and his family moved into what he calls a shack. In 1950, they built the home that he still lives in now. He could move, but says "I've got a million dollars worth of memories here." He raised his children in the home. Hutson says the secret to growing old is to enjoy every day. "I was dreading getting old, and I realized I was going to get old whether I like it or not," he said. "I even wake up early so I can enjoy the full day," he added. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Willie A. Hutson takes a break from working on his riding mower in west Tulsa near the intersection of West 10th Street and South 61st West Ave. Monday, March 9, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Mark Roberson is living on the streets now, but he hopes to have an apartment soon. He has been working with Family and Children's Services to make that happen. In his cart he carried a doll that he got as a present for his 3-year-old granddaughter. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Mark Roberson worked to clean a doll that he got for his 3 year old granddaughter. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Mark Roberson is living on the streets now, but he hopes to have an apartment soon. He has been working with Family and Children's Services to make that happen. In his cart he carried a doll that he got as a present for his 3-year-old granddaughter. He worked to clean it up before giving it to her. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Luisas Anugeas plays an accordion for tips at a shopping center at 15th Street and Yale Ave. Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. A sign that she placed in the area said she has 3 children, lost her job and needed help with rent and food. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Christopher Regan places money in a tip bucket as Luisas Anugeas plays an accordion at a shopping center at 15th Street and Yale Ave. Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Mark Smith works to sand a chair down that he found on a sidewalk Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Smith usually stays on the streets or at the Salvation Army and will put the chair in storage when he is done working on it. Smith says it isn't a good chair, "Too much rot." MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Mark Smith works to sand a chair down that he found on a sidewalk Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Smith usually stays on the streets or at the Salvation Army and will put the chair in storage when he is done working on it. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Mark Smith works to sand a chair down that he found on a sidewalk Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Smith usually stays on the streets or at the Salvation Army and will put the chair in storage when he is done working on it. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Ronald Wright waits for a Tulsa Transit bus while running errands at Archer Street and North Lewis Ave. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Wright,69, has COPD from smoking. He carries a portable oxygen machine on his shoulder, and He gets tired after walking about a half block. The former Marine says, "The VA helps." He adds, "I'd be up a creek without it." MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Willie Lee Cox, 69, takes a break from working at a manufacturing shop in Nowata on May 1, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Willie Lee Cox. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Willie Lee Cox. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
David Hindman, who wears the shirt because he likes the flag, stops for a portrait at Central Library Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Asked if he considers himself patriotic, he replied," I am, but I don't wear a MAGA hat if that's what you're wondering about." He says he is a supporter of President Donald Trump but isn't going to get out in the streets and protest for him. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
David Hindman has been growing his beard since about 2008 or 2009 and says it has reached a terminal length. He doesn't cut it but it doesn't grow any more. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
"When most people see me walking down the street they probably think I'm listening to street music," Delano Friday said while walking near 11th Street and Memorial Dr. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. They'd be wrong, because he's a classical man. He likes Beethoven, but Tchaikovsky is his favorite. He describes the music as soothing and a great de-stresser. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Charles Avery, 82, stands at the front door of Trader Joe's and greets customers as they enter Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. "Welcome to Trader Joe's," he says as people arrive. "Thanks for shopping at Trader Joe's," He says as a customer leaves. He doesn't work at Trader Joe's, he's just waiting for his ride. Avery lost his sight after complications from a cataract surgery. He used to work at a big box store as a greeter, but was fired when he went blind. He loves greeting and does it whenever he is at restaurants or stores. He has had down times since becoming blind. Usually caused by hurting himself by being in the "wrong place at the wrong time." Avery says, "Life is good. Today is the first day of the rest of my life." MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Shopper Leslie Story helps Charles Avery, 82, to his ride at Trader Joe's Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Leslie Story laughs as Charles Avery makes a joke at Trader Joe's Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Story was shopping at the store and asked Avery if he needed help to his ride. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
David Brown holds his cat Blue Sky on his lap as he navigates downtown Tulsa in an electric wheelchair Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. When the sun hits Blue Sky just right Brown says he looks blue. Blue Sky was skittish when Brown started taking him on walks as a kitten, but he has gotten used to it. The cat comforts Brown in crowds and keeps him calm. "It works both ways," brown says explaining that he keeps the cat calm too. He loves that Blue sky is always there for him and his favorite part is that when he wakes up the cat is always asleep on his neck. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Blue Sky sits on David Brown's lap downtown Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Brown says the cat calms him in crowds and helps him with anxiety. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Roger Holycross sits in the shade working on lawnmowers at his Turley home Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. His pet roams the yard nearby. The pet isn't the typical cute, cuddly kind. It's a domestic turkey. The kind that is raised for food on farms. That's how she got her name, "I call her Thanksgiving," Holycross says laughing. Holycross says he could never consider eating her, "It would be like eating your pet dog," he says. He keeps several chickens and rabbits in coops in his yard. They are all just pets, "I'm just an old country boy," he says. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Roger Holycross' pet turkey Thanksgiving Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Roger Holycross pets his turkey that he calls Thanksgiving at his Turley home Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Gonzolo Munoz, 67, plays carambole billiards at Billar El Rodeo at 21st Street and Garnett Rd. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Munoz plays regularly at the location. Due to language barriers, it was impossible to find out all I wanted to from Munoz. But his smile told me most of what I needed to know. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
A spectator watches as competitors play carambole billiards at Billar El Rodeo at 21st Street and Garnett Rd. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Gonzolo Munoz, 67, plays carambole billiards at Billar El Rodeo at 21st Street and Garnett Rd. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Munoz plays regularly at the location.MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Gonzolo Munoz, 67, plays carambole billiards at Billar El Rodeo at 21st Street and Garnett Rd. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Munoz plays regularly at the location.MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
A'mycca Morton's red hair, jacket and shoes caught my attention as she sat on a red bench outside of the grocery store that she works at on Peoria Ave. at 62nd Street while on a break Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Red is her favorite color, and as far as the jacket, in August, the grocery store is kept cold inside. After her break was over, I headed into the store to buy a bottle of water. I noticed a name tattoo'd on her neck as she worked the register. Amari was the name of her grandson. As I moved closer to take a photo of that, I noticed it said, "Amari, too beautiful for earth." Amari died towards the end of Morton's daughter's pregnancy due to his umbilical cord wrapping around his neck. Despite never meeting the child, the baby showers and pregnancy got Morton very attached. The mourning was hard, "There are no words," she said. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
A'mycca Morton's favorite color is red. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
A'mycca Morton has her grandson Amari's name tattooed on her neck. Amari died towards the end of Morton's daughter's pregnancy due to his umbilical cord wrapping around his neck. Despite never meeting the child, the baby showers and pregnancy got Morton very attached. The mourning was hard, "There are no words," she said. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Jon Simmons likes playing with nunchucks. They help clear his head by giving hims something to focus on. He's had police stop him as he twirls them walking down the road. One time the police asked him to show them some tricks. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Jon Simmons demonstrates how he twirls nunchucks. They help clear his head by giving him something to focus on. He's had police stop him as he twirls them walking down the road. One time the police asked him to show them some tricks. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to strangers
Johnny Steese pushes Star Daniels in a shopping cart downtown Friday, July 26, 2019. "She's my princess," Steese said. The two are homeless and Daniels' feet hurt. She was hit by a car recently. Steese joked that he was spoiling her. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Cynthia Jones sits in front of her room at the Holiday Express Motel on Charles Page Blvd. Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Jones, 57, moved to Tulsa from San Francisco 2 years ago. She likes Tulsa because it is quiet and not as crowded as San Francisco. Jones is disabled because of knee problems, and has lived at the Holiday Express Motel for about a year. She likes the accessiblity, being able to walk in with no stairs. She is currently trying to find an apartment that is as handicap accessible as the motel. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
A man known as "Carwash" poses for a portrait on a break from washing car windows in the parking lot at Plaza Santa Cecelia on June 28, 2019. He works for tips and donations at food trucks and parking lots around east Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Bishop Kelley students walk back to school on July 10, 2019, on 41st Street as part of a summer class called Social Justice in Action, where students experience the lives of others through activities like dressing in a Muslim hijab. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Bishop Kelley student Sloan Eshelman sits on the patio at Starbucks on 41st Street. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Bishop Kelley student Maria Bartovick sits on the patio at Starbucks. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Bishop Kelley students Cate Collier (left), Jennifer Luviano and Ian Gilcrest sit on the patio of Starbucks. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Josh Toon, 10, Adrian Burnett, 11, and Kaleb Lyons, 11, wait outside the football locker room before participating in "summer pride" football workouts in Hominy. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Football players arrive at Hominy High School for football workouts. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
A state championship ball from 1982 remains in the locker room at Hominy High School. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Football players arrive at Hominy High School. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Gregory Love stretches in O'Brien Park in Turley as part of a workout on June 21, 2019. Love works out at the park about twice a week. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Simon Graves, who says he is an Osage artist, stood at a convenience store at 51st Street and Yale Avenue trying to scrape together enough money to get to an art gallery nearby to sell his painting on June 19, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Ben Scott says he was hit by a car while riding his bike in 1988. Here he is on June 18, 2019, showing off the bike, which he keeps behind his house in Turley. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Matt McGowan smokes a cigarette in the Tulsa Arts District on May 19, 2019. McGowan gets most of his clothes at thrift shops. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Julia Oliver is escorted home by her son Tyler Cook after attending his fifth-grade graduation from Gilcrease Elementary School on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on May 15, 2019. Oliver had a recent surgery, but walked to the school to attend the graduation even though she said she probably shouldn't have. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Wendell burns a trash pile in west Tulsa on April 23, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Greg Skelton and Chelby Jackson leave a store at the Crystal City Shopping Center along Southwest Boulevard on April 23, 2019. The couple is new to town so Chelby can attend welding school. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Wendell burns a trash pile in west Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Wendell burns a trash pile in west Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Kai Howell shows off the artwork he is working on while sitting at Fifth Street and Main Street on March 11, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Germaine and Billie Jean Moses take shelter from the rain with their 2-year-old son, Andrew, on Main Street on Aug. 7, 2018. They ended up homeless about 6 months ago when someone they considered a family friend dumped them in Tulsa and disappeared. They came to Tulsa from New Orleans. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Corey Daniels walks to a recycling center to turn cans he collected early in the morning on July 27, 2018. At 45 cents a pound, Daniels estimates he's carrying about $11 worth. It took him a couple hours to collect them. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Israa Humphreys (right) walks with her mom, Wafaa Salam, who is visiting from Iraq on July 26, 2018. Humphreys immigrated to America three years ago to live in Ft. Smith, Ark. She was in town for a doctor's appointment. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Joseph Turley and Amy Corley sit on a truck tailgate at their home in Turley on July 18, 2018. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Gustavo Castillo in a parking lot at the intersection of Garnett Road and 11th Street on July 11, 2018. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Gustavo Castillo said each item in his car has special meaning. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Gustavo Castillo. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Gustavo Castillo. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Deborah Sitler rests on a bench downtown on June 20, 2018. She sporadically asks for change from people. Sitler is from Pensylvania and moved to Tulsa about six years ago. "I love the people," she said. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Jermaine Moore with his 1997 Lincoln Executive on May 31, 2018. The car was owned by his father, Larry Moore, who died in March 2018. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
Jermaine Moore customized the car and says if his dad saw it now with its big custom rims he'd be shocked. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
A funeral program from his father's services sits on the dashboard facing out of the front window. "When I drive it I think of him," he said. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
"I gotta be different. I don't like being like everyone else," Terrell Fountain said about his outfit on May 4, 2018. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Talking to Strangers
"Everyone looks the same," Terrell Fountain said. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
