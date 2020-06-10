Critics of Mayor G.T. Bynum's record on race and policing put forward their own candidate, Greg Robinson, to oppose Bynum in the Aug. 25 mayoral election.
Robinson, 30, is director of family and community engagement with the Met Cares Foundation, a nonprofit offering leadership and education resources in north Tulsa, including the Greenwood Leadership Academy.
Robinson filed for mayor at midday Wednesday.
"My name will be on the ballot, but this will be a 'we' thing," said Robinson, who spoke at the Tulsa County Election Board on Wednesday with Tiffany Crutcher, City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper and Kristi Williams.
All four have been critical of Bynum over issues such as an independent monitor of the police department, policing methods and reparations for Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre.
Last week, after a group of Tulsans tried to confront Bynum over policing and race relations in the city, Bynum met with a group that included Robinson, Crutcher and Hall-Harper. Bynum agreed to drop the Tulsa Police Department's involvement in the "Live PD" television program and to work toward agreement on other issues.
Bynum also agreed to meet with Crutcher and her family concerning their civil lawsuit against her brother Terence Crutcher's 2016 death at the hands of former TPD Officer Betty Shelby. A jury found Shelby not guilty of manslaughter in the case but recommended changes in police training and suggested Shelby was not suited for law enforcement.
Shelby is now a Rogers County Sheriff's deputy.
Robinson said Bynum has been disingenuous about race relations. Robinson said Bynum's comments about Terence Crutcher's shooting, aired by CBS over the weekend, are the most recent example.
"To say racism is the city's No. 1 issue, and then to say there is no racially biased policing, doesn't make sense," Robinson said.
"We're sick and tired of (the city) acting as if racism doesn't exist," Robinson said. "If that scares some people, I certainly understand. But these things need to be addressed. We don't want to force anything down people's throat; we want to be build consensus."
Robinson described himself as an organizer "looking at what other people bring to the table." He worked in the Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton presidential campaign. Robinson has been involved in several community activities, including the search for unmarked burial sites of victims of the 1921 Race Massacre.
His father, also named Greg Robinson, was a community activist in Tulsa until his death in 2003.
Bynum and three lesser-known candidates — Ken Reddick, Paul Tay and Zackri Whitlow — previously filed for the nonpartisan election.