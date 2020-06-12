Oklahoma leaders lobbied for Republican National Convention, instead got Tulsa campaign stop on President Trump's return to the trail

Comedian Jimmy Fallon is making fun of President Donald Trump's decision to hold a campaign rally in Tulsa next Friday on Juneteenth, a day that recognizes the end of slavery in the United States.

In a video series called "Couldntyajust?!" the Tonight Show host makes fun of Trump's decision to hold a rally amid the COVID-19 pandemic as well as holding it in Tulsa, the site of the 1921 Race Massacre, on Juneteenth.

Trump's rally is set for 8 p.m. next Friday at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa.

