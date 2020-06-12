Comedian Jimmy Fallon is making fun of President Donald Trump's decision to hold a campaign rally in Tulsa next Friday on Juneteenth, a day that recognizes the end of slavery in the United States.
In a video series called "Couldntyajust?!" the Tonight Show host makes fun of Trump's decision to hold a rally amid the COVID-19 pandemic as well as holding it in Tulsa, the site of the 1921 Race Massacre, on Juneteenth.
Trump's rally is set for 8 p.m. next Friday at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa.
Gallery: Trump supporters clash with protesters at Tulsa rally in 2019
Anti-Impeachment Rally for Trump
Frank Grove of Tulsa carries an Antifa flag while Trump supporters carry American flags during the March for Trump, an anti-impeachment rally in support of President Donald Trump, at Tulsa's Veterans Park on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Anti-Impeachment Rally for Trump
Frank Grove of Tulsa waves an Antifa flag while talking to a Trump supporter during the March for Trump, an anti-impeachment rally in support of President Donald Trump, at Veterans Park on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Anti-Impeachment Rally for Trump
A Trump supporter pushes Frank Grove as he marches with an Antifa flag during the March for Trump, an anti-impeachment rally in support of President Donald Trump, at Veterans Park on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Anti-Impeachment Rally for Trump
Trump supporters attempt to pull an Antifa flag away from counterprotesters during a rally in support of President Donald Trump
at Tulsa’s Veterans Park on Thursday.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Anti-Impeachment Rally for Trump
Trump supporters attempt to pull an Antifa flag away from counterprotesters during the March for Trump, a rally in protest of the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, at Veterans Park on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Anti-Impeachment Rally for Trump
Frank Grove of Tulsa carries an Antifa flag while yelling at a Trump supporter during the March for Trump, an anti-impeachment rally in support of President Donald Trump, at Veterans Park on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Anti-Impeachment Rally for Trump
Frank Grove of Tulsa waves an Antifa flag while talking to a Trump supporter during a rally in support of President Donald Trump at Veterans Park
on Thursday.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Anti-Impeachment Rally for Trump
Rhonda Stoneburner of Tahlequah holds up a Trump 2020 flag during the March for Trump, an anti-impeachment rally in support of President Donald Trump, at Tulsa's Veterans Park on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Anti-Impeachment Rally for Trump
Frank Grove, carrying an Antifa flag, and Trump supporters confront each other during the March for Trump, an anti-impeachment rally in support of President Donald Trump, at Veterans Park on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Anti-Impeachment Rally for Trump
Ricki Woodriff of Chelsea holds a Trump 2020 flag during the March for Trump, an anti-impeachment rally in support of President Donald Trump, at Veterans Park on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Anti-Impeachment Rally for Trump
Sandra Heintz of Broken Arrow waves a Trump 2020 flag while listening to a speaker during the March for Trump, an anti-impeachment rally in support of President Donald Trump, at Tulsa's Veterans Park on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Anti-Impeachment Rally for Trump
Jarrin Jackson speaks during the March for Trump, an anti-impeachment rally in support of President Donald Trump, at Veterans Park on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Anti-Impeachment Rally for Trump
Helen Hickey of Sand Springs wears a sign in support of President Donald Trump and in opposition to the Tulsa World during an anti-impeachment rally at Tulsa's Veterans Park on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Anti-Impeachment Rally for Trump
Supporters of President Donald Trump stand during an anti-impeachment rally at Veterans Park on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Anti-Impeachment Rally for Trump
Jarrin Jackson speaks during the March for Trump, an anti-impeachment rally in support of President Donald Trump, at Veterans Park on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Anti-Impeachment Rally for Trump
Jarrin Jackson speaks during the March for Trump, an anti-impeachment rally in support of President Donald Trump, at Veterans Park on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Anti-Impeachment Rally for Trump
A counterprotester yells at a Trump supporter during an anti-impeachment rally in support of President Donald Trump at Veterans Park on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Anti-Impeachment Rally for Trump
A Trump supporter grabs an Antifa flag from behind counterprotester Frank Grove during an anti-impeachment rally in support of President Donald Trump at Veterans Park on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Anti-Impeachment Rally for Trump
Tulsa police officers break up a skirmish between Trump supporters and counterprotesters during the March for Trump, an anti-impeachment rally in support of President Donald Trump, at Veterans Park on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Anti-Impeachment Rally for Trump
Ricki Woodriff of Chelsea and Polly Tyler of Tahlequah listen to a speaker during an anti-impeachment rally in support of President Donald Trump at Tulsa's Veterans Park on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Anti-Impeachment Rally for Trump
Jarrin Jackson speaks during the March for Trump, an anti-impeachment rally in support of President Donald Trump, at Veterans Park on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Anti-Impeachment Rally for Trump
Supporters of President Donald Trump listen to a speaker during an anti-impeachment rally at Veterans Park on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Anti-Impeachment Rally for Trump
Frank Grove carries an Antifa flag through an anti-impeachment rally in support of President Donald Trump at Veterans Park on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Anti-Impeachment Rally for Trump
Tulsa police officers break up a skirmish between Trump supporters and counterprotesters during a rally in support of President Donald Trump at Veterans Park on Thursday evening.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Anti-Impeachment Rally for Trump
A Trump supporter grabs a counterprotester during a skirmish at an anti-impeachment rally in support of President Donald Trump at Veterans Park on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
