The Tulsa County Election Board saw a line out the door as early voting started Thursday morning.
Local election officials reported a steady stream of voters throughout the day with a total of 992 people casting ballots Thursday.
Early in-person voting continues at the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave., from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Voters should bring approved identification and are strongly encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing for the protection of election workers and other voters.