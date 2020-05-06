OKLAHOMA CITY — Phase II of Oklahoma’s rollback of coronavirus restrictions remains on schedule to start May 15, Gov. Kevin Stitt said Wednesday during his regular daily briefing on the epidemic.
“We are on track to continue our safely reopening plan,” Stitt said. “We will continue to make decisions based on the data in Oklahoma, but we are on track to begin Phase II … next Friday.
Stitt bolstered his argument with data showing the state has the eighth-lowest number of cases per capita and the second-lowest among states with at least 2 million people, behind Oregon.
His decision to begin lifting restrictions has been criticized for not taking into consideration the relatively constant number of new cases reported daily, but Stitt countered that that could be the result of stepped-up testing.
Stitt repeated his call for more testing and said the Federal Emergency Management Agency is sending the state an additional 90,000 testing swabs this week.
Oklahoma has tested almost 85,000 of its 3.9 million residents, or about 2.2%.
Stitt said the state also expects to receive 250,000 N95 masks this week.
The governor and Agriculture Secretary Blayne Arthur confirmed more than 150 cases at a meat processing plant in Guymon. Stitt said the plant remains open, and Arthur said state Health Department staff members have been dispatched to help control the situation.
David Ostrowe, Stitt’s Cabinet secretary responsible for the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, reported processing $432 million worth of unemployment claims since March 15 and has also processed about 8,000 claims under the Pandemic Unemployment Act.
Ostrowe said about 10,000 of the PUA claims remain to be processed.
He said the OESC is attempting to resolve about 65,000 “problematic” claims that “either don’t qualify or the applicant filled out the information incorrectly.”
Those applicants, he said, are being contacted by telephone and email.
