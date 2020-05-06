Stitt presser

Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks April 22 during a news conference at the state Capito. Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman file

More swabs for testing and a quarter-million N95 masks are on their way to Oklahoma, Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a news conference Wednesday.

The governor said the state's phased reopening is based on data reported by Oklahoma health officials.

"We are on track to enter into phase two starting May 15," Stitt said.

Across Oklahoma, 4,201 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed with 253 fatalities, including 36 in Tulsa County.

Stitt pointed to a decline in the percentage of tests that return positive for COVID-19 in defending Oklahoma's speed of reopening. Federal guidelines indicate phased reopening should be preceded by 14 days of declining new cases.

The governor said his goal is to have more than 175,000 Oklahomans tested by the end of May, more than doubling the current number of tests performed. He said phased reopening plans can be shifted based on daily data reporting.

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​

