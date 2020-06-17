Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum acknowledged Wednesday that he was "not positive" everything would be safe for the community when President Donald Trump visits Tulsa on Saturday for his first rally since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bynum called Trump's decision to visit the city "a tremendous honor." But even though Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart called for a postponement of the event and said vulnerable populations should stay home, Bynum said during a news conference Wednesday that "we have a responsibility to protect each other through this, through responsible behavior in our daily lives, not pointing the finger at protests over a couple of weeks or pointing the finger at a rally that's going to occur either on Friday night or on Saturday afternoon."
The mayor said residents shouldn't be surprised at the recent uptick in positive COVID-19 tests, noting that he personally has seen what he called a "relaxation" in vigilance on safety measures, such as wearing face coverings in public.
Bynum decried what he deemed the politicization of the act of wearing a mask, saying it should be viewed as a public health measure to protect others.
Despite this, he said the responsibility for safety at this weekend's events is "on every individual" in the same way it is when people are returning to their normal lives following months of restrictions on their movements.
Dart, though, said the ongoing rise in positive tests — currently at 116% higher than the previous week — is precisely why he recommended that Trump's indoor rally be postponed.
He said staff at the Tulsa Health Department are overwhelmed with efforts to conduct contact tracing in response to each positive COVID-19 test in the county, which could worsen if cases continue to increase at a high rate.
"The question will be this weekend when everybody that shows up at this event is given a mask and is given a temperature check and has access to hand sanitizer: Will they be safe about it or not?" Bynum said.
Management for the BOK Center, where the Trump rally is to be held, has said those items will be made available for attendees, but the campaign is not mandating the use of masks in the arena.
Dart said he believes those with compromised immune systems and older people should stay home and participate virtually.
"I know so many people are over COVID, but COVID is not over," Dart said. "COVID is here. It's transmitting very efficiently in our community. Please stay the course. Follow recommendations. If you're in public, wear a mask. Social distance. Pay attention to hand washing and hygiene, and keep yourself safe and healthy."
The BOK Center has a capacity of 19,199 people, though the Trump campaign has said it's received hundreds of thousands of RSVPs. Those who do so must agree not to hold the campaign or organizers liable if they become ill, as the campaign acknowledged that "an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present."
Asked about the rate of potential infections after the rally, Dart said it was "absolutely" possible that it could become a "super-spreader" event. He said the concern stems from large numbers of people congregating inside and then traveling, which for some will be across the country.
Asked why he did not follow Dart's advice on postponing the rally, Bynum said that call is up to the operator of the BOK Center, which agreed to a contract with the campaign and has "sole discretion" on bookings there. He said the operator assured him that it provided the state's safety and hygiene requirements to the Trump campaign.
Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith said, though, that "I think that we should have done any and everything that we could to move this to some other time, because, as you all heard, the numbers are spiking."
She added that hospitalizations are currently low but said, "I promise you that we are going to see issues in this community" once test results become available within the next two weeks, which is the general timeframe of when someone can become ill with the virus after exposure.
Dart commented: "Trust me, I really get quarantine fatigue. People's lives were disrupted, and it was so unexpectedly in ways that we never fathomed pre-COVID.
"And so I do understand that at some point you throw your hands up and you just want to live your life and not pay attention to the reality around you.
"But this is the reality around us is that we have a virus that we have little to no immunity in the community. We have no vaccine. We have no clinical therapies. The only precautions (available) are the recommendations we make about mask wearing and distancing and hygiene."
Bynum and Dart, along with Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin, said they support people's constitutional right to attend Trump's rally, Juneteenth commemorations or any protest in response to Trump's visit. However, Franklin asserted that "we're going to maintain order" in the city and pointed out that high temperatures forecast for this weekend also will pose a health risk to many people.
Bynum did not directly address Trump's earlier attempt to host his rally on Juneteenth or related criticism of racial insensitivity by the White House, though he said he was glad more people seem to recognize the day's importance.
Gov. Kevin Stitt had invited Trump to tour Tulsa's Greenwood District, home of Black Wall Street and the site of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, but Stitt said Wednesday that he is now recommending that Trump not visit Greenwood.
Black community leaders expressed concern at the prospect of the president's presence on such a significant day in Black history. Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, said bluntly that Trump's rhetoric on race "doesn't have a place in the Greenwood District," which he said is a place famed for "Black Excellence."
Keith on Wednesday suggested that she could take Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on a tour of the county's aging levee system, which is due for updates after last year's flooding, as an alternative.
Bynum said he would be at Tulsa International Airport to welcome Trump to the city but had no plans to attend the rally, instead opting to spend time with police officers while they work on Saturday. Bynum has said he does not attend "partisan" political events but believes he has a duty to be there when Trump arrives.
"I thought one of the most embarrassing moments for me as an Oklahoman was when President Obama came to our state and the highest ranking state official that showed up to greet him was the mayor of Oklahoma City," he said. "No one else in the state government showed up to greet the president of the United States."
He said Trump's visit is the first from a sitting president since the administration of the late President George H.W. Bush.
"I may be old fashioned, but I think when the president of the United States comes to your town, regardless of your politics, the mayor shows up to greet them," Bynum said.