Gov. Kevin Stitt said Friday there is no real difference between his current isolation policies related to the coronavirus policies and those of "shelter in place" states such as California and New York.
"You're coming down to semantics, really," Stitt said during the Tulsa World's "Let's Talk" virtual town hall. "When you read the 'shelter in place' (orders) from some other governors — New York for one, California for another — can you get out to go to the pharmacy? Yes. Can you get out to go to the grocery store? Yes. Can you get out to exercise? Yes. Can you get out to go to work if you're in an essential business? Yes.
"In practicality, it's exactly the same orders we have," Stitt said. "At the end of the day, It comes down to personal responsibility."
Some have criticized Stitt for being slow to recognize the severity of the situation and to impose statewide controls, but Friday he said "we're making the right decisions at the right time."
Stitt and Dr. Kayse Shrum, state secretary of science and innovation and president of Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences, answered questions submitted by Tulsa World readers to Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene. The town hall was sponsored by the George Kaiser Family Foundation, University of Tulsa Oxley College of Health Sciences and TTCU Federal Credit Union.
Greene said many of the questions reflect "fear and anger," and several were critical of the number of businesses deemed essential.
Stitt said a few workplaces — hospitals, pharmacies, grocers, for example — are clearly essential, while others are necessary for the more obvious ones to remain functional.
Ultimately, he said, safety is a matter of personal responsibility.
"It's not a social gathering when we go to these essential businesses," he said.
"Right now we're in a mitigation phase," Stitt said. "This isn't a containment anymore. ... We may be in this mitigation phase for 30-60-90-120 days. ... Some people want to think about 'Let's just bunker in place.' It's just not practical. It's not reasonable and we're not doing anything different in our state than we're seeing in other states."
Stitt and Shrum emphasized the importance of social distancing and of testing anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. Stitt said he hopes soon to begin widespread pathogen testing, which would allow health professionals to know who has had the disease and developed some immunity to it.
Shrum said the ability to convert an OSU lab that has been used for researching animal epidemiology for 45 years, and a relationship with a private supplier of the chemicals for COVID-19 testing, is enabling the state to greatly accelerate testing.
The more testing the state does, Shrum said, the more accurate statistical modeling will be and, potentially, the quicker at least some people will be able to return to somewhat normal lives.
"There is data that we know and we can plug into a model, and there are things we don't control that we refer to as variables," Shrum said. "The data that we talk about is actually those tests. So the more data you have, the more reliable your predictions are.
"I've looked at the modeling," Shrum said. "It's kind of all over the place. That's because of our data being small and variables being plugged in in different ways.
Stitt said he was somewhat encouraged by a drop in hospitalizations the past three days but acknowledged it will be weeks and perhaps months before something like an all-clear can be sounded.
He also addressed the extraordinary powers granted him under the health emergency declaration he issued Thursday, pursuant to Title 63, Section 6401 of the Oklahoma Statutes.
The law was passed in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States but does not seem to have ever been invoked. It gives the governor almost dictatorial authority, but Stitt said his intent is to use those powers only as necessary.
"We need a statewide response," he said.
Stitt said one thing the declaration does is allow him to move personnel from other agencies to the suddenly overwhelmed Oklahoma Employment Securities Commission, which administers the state's unemployment system.