OKLAHOMA CITY — The leader of an effort to repeal a new law that allows people to carry a gun without a permit or training said he is optimistic that enough signatures will be gathered to get the issue on the ballot.
“This has been phenomenal,” said Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City. “This has turned into something totally amazing.”
Lowe is one of three proponents of a referendum seeking to nullify House Bill 2597, also referred to as “constitutional carry” or “permitless carry,” which is set to take effect Nov. 1.
Supporters of the referendum held a press conference Friday at the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame in Tulsa trying to rally for last-minute support. The group has until 5 p.m. Thursday to turn in 59,320 signatures to the Oklahoma Secretary of State’s Office.
“I am optimistic we will be able to get it done,” Lowe said.
Moms Demand Action Oklahoma chapter leader Christine Jackson called permitless carry “a dangerous policy that puts all of our communities at risk.”
“We opposed it during the legislative session, and we oppose it now,” said Jackson.
Added Naomi Andrews: “It is so important that we act now. This is the time. We won’t be able to stop this law once it’s in effect, … and our churches, our cinemas, our malls, our Walmarts are going to be that much more dangerous.”
Taylor King of Students Demand Action said: “Some have accused us of trying to stir up disagreements and counterproductive arguments. But how can that be the case when 81% of Oklahomans are in agreement against this dangerous piece of legislation?”
“This does not represent our interests but those of the radicals who are lining our legislators’ pockets,” she said.
Andrews appealed to “responsible gun owners” for their support “to protect the rights you currently have and to continue to protect the children of Oklahoma.”
“Some of us in here don’t really care for guns,” Andrews said. “Some of us in here care very strongly about our Second Amendment rights. The one thing we can all agree on is we all know an individual in our lives who is not a responsible enough person to be carrying a weapon in our churches or in our malls or out in public.”
The Secretary of State’s Office will count the signatures gathered on the petition and report its findings to the Oklahoma Supreme Court, said Amy Canton, director of the executive and legislative division.
She said the protest period ends Friday.
“If someone files a protest with the (Oklahoma) Supreme Court, and the proponents have already filed their signatures, we will probably have to hold off on the signature count until the Supreme Court makes a decision,” she said.
Don Spencer, president of the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association, said his organization plans to file a protest.
“My attorneys have told us to hold off on giving any other information other than we will be filing a protest,” Spencer said.
The Oklahoma Second Amendment Association is a strong backer of the law.
“The law needs to stay intact because the poor and minorities that have waited to be able to defend themselves without having to ask or pay for permission from the state of Oklahoma needs to come to an end,” Spencer said.
In addition, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter’s office will have to review the ballot title to ensure it is legally sufficient, Canton said.
Hunter’s office can rewrite the ballot title, she said.
Cacky Poarch of Oklahoma City is with Moms Demand Action and said she has been actively gathering signatures and secured the support of Mayor David Holt to get the issue on the 2020 ballot.
Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce also signed the referendum petition.
“I just feel like a statewide vote makes a lot of sense given the fairly major change in our approach,” Joyce said.
A lot of people in the Stillwater community have expressed concerns about permitless carry, he said.
Supporters of the nullification effort have a Facebook page called “Oklahoma Veto Referendum — Veto Permitless Carry,” Poarch said.
In addition, the Facebook page of Moms Demand Action Oklahoma has information about the effort, said Jessica Saffa, the Tulsa chapter’s group leader.
The Tulsa County Democratic Party headquarters, at 3930 E. 31st St., will have the petition available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Saffa said.
“We are going to do everything we can to get this on the ballot,” she said. “I can’t say enough good things about our volunteers. We are committed to keeping Oklahomans safe. We have an impressive group of volunteers. If anyone can get this done, it is definitely us.”
HB 2597 was the first piece of legislation signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Former Gov. Mary Fallin had vetoed a similar measure, Senate Bill 1212.
“Oklahomans made their voices heard about their support for constitutional carry on the campaign trail and through the Legislature’s passage of SB 1212 last year and HB 2597 this year,” said Baylee Lakey, a Stitt spokesperson. “The governor supports the hard work and commitment of our legislators who listen to their constituents and implement legislation that reflects the will of the people.”
Lowe said that even if the referendum fails, the issue is not over.
Critics of permitless carry have other avenues, including a possible lawsuit.
“We are not going away,” Lowe said.