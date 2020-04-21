As they fight to stay in business amid the COVID-19 pandemic, state child care providers want to know what’s holding up $50 million in federal dollars that could bring immediate relief.
“That money is intended for you to help you survive and come out of this whole,” said Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City, who as one of their allies told providers across the state Tuesday that he plans to set up a meeting with Department of Human Services officials to talk about the money, which was designated for Oklahoma child care as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security — or CARES — Act.
“The bottom line,” Fugate added, “is child care is going to be the foundation that's going to power Oklahoma's economic rebirth, and so it's time to put that plan together now.”
Fugate was one of a number of lawmakers who took part in a virtual town hall held Tuesday by the Licensed Child Care Association of Oklahoma. The organization has been holding weekly virtual town halls during the pandemic and has launched an initiative to raise support for the state’s struggling providers.
DHS was also invited to participate in the town hall but did not respond, organizers said.
Since the pandemic began, many state child care facilities have gone “inactive” and face the possibly having to close for good because of the loss of business. Inactive status allows facilities to remain licensed but not take in children for a designated reason.
Providers say the real possibility exists that when the pandemic is over, so many facilities will have closed that the renewed demand for child care cannot be met.
Which makes the question of the $50 million all the more important, they say. The $2.2 trillion CARES Act relief package, which became law on March 27, included that amount expressly for support of child care in Oklahoma, but so far DHS has offered no word on its status or asked for input from providers, the association said.
Sharen Johnston, who said she’s worked in child care for 32 years in Collinsville, is also a foster parent.
“We have foster children, and the stimulus money to help with them, $250 each, came quickly,” she said. “I don’t understand why it’s such a big deal — why we all haven’t gotten any of the (child care) money. The money is there.”
Janell Wheat, association board member, said: “Time is of the essence. And we're a month later, and we're dying on the vine. … Come up with a formula and allocate that money.”
Before the COVID-19 outbreak, the state had nearly 3,000 facilities with a capacity for more than 117,000 children.
However, for reasons related to the pandemic, including low enrollment and trouble getting supplies, several hundred have been forced to take inactive status.
“What we're trying to do is to make sure that the state of Oklahoma has a place for people to take their children when they go back to work, because they're going to start going back to work,” said Rep. Lundy Kiger, R-Poteau.
"What I think everybody has to do," he added, "is dig their heels in and say, 'OK, we are important. We're on the front line. We're giving. We're sacrificing.'"
Fugate and Kiger were joined by Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, who chairs the House Child, Youth and Family Services Committee, and around a dozen other lawmakers at the virtual town hall.
Fugate had a few pointed words for DHS.
“It's shameful that they can't make the time to be here,” he said.
He added: “What we're talking about with (child care providers) is desperately important for the state of Oklahoma. As we look at how we're going to reopen this state, child care is a fundamental backbone to that whole process.”
Featured video