At Gov. Kevin Stitt’s second roundtable discussion on race Thursday night, state Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, said he wants to see more young people exposed to business leaders and stakeholders in the form of paid internships.
Stitt said he wants to get the two of them together with the State Chamber to help increase those opportunities, but Matthews added a sharp caveat.
“We do have those programs,” Matthews said. “We don’t see black kids in them.”
The governor’s second roundtable, broadcast live on Facebook, focused on economic development, particularly the disparity in opportunity and entrepreneurship for potential minority business owners.
With Stitt’s business background, the discussion focused on not only obvious financial obstacles for those underserved communities but also on the social capital necessary to grow any business.
Stitt said he understands why that exposure to business and entrepreneurship is so vital.
“Without a vision, people perish,” Stitt said. “We’ve got to provide hope to that next generation, and that’s examples in business and as entrepreneurs letting those young people all across Oklahoma see what’s possible, because I believe you can do anything you set your mind to, and we’ve got to get that hope into the next generation of all Oklahomans.”
Rose Washington, executive director of the Tulsa Economic Development Corp., spoke about the lingering effects of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre that still hamstring development efforts in north Tulsa today.
The lack of legacy businesses in the massacre’s aftermath, not only for financial reasons but also for leadership and a base of business knowledge, is devastating for development prospects, Washington said.
“I thought back to 1921, and the records reflect that there were 20 to 30 corner stores that were destroyed not much longer than 99 years ago today,” Washington said. “We don’t know how many of those stores had the potential of becoming a Walmart, because they were never passed down from generation to generation.”
The full discussion can be found on the governor’s Facebook page.
