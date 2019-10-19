The social media policies for Tulsa police officers — a major issue cited in fired Officer Wayne Brown’s lawsuit against the city — and guidelines for other city of Tulsa employees have not been updated in at least seven years, a Tulsa World review has found.
The city of Tulsa’s Legal Department, which is expected to handle the case on behalf of the Tulsa Police Department and Chief Chuck Jordan, has not offered comment on the lawsuit. The Police Department also has declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.
Brown, now a Rogers County detention officer, alleges in his lawsuit that his TPD termination violated his First and 14th amendment rights. Police said he was fired after anti-government and anti-Islam social media posts he made in years past — before he was hired as an officer — came to light.
The Tulsa Police Department’s social media and networking policy went into effect June 27, 2012. It indicates that employees’ use of social media “should never cause harm or embarrassment” to the department or be “detrimental” to efficient operations. It contains a warning that speech made on or off duty about official responsibilities may not be protected under the First Amendment and that employees should assume that such activities reflect upon their employer and position.
An interoffice memo signed Sept. 4 says Brown’s Facebook posts violated the personal use provisions of the department’s media policy, which bars the use of speech that expresses “bias against any race, religion or protected class of individuals.” The document also indicates that Brown violated the department’s oath of office and value oath, and it says he breached a rule prohibiting behavior that “tends to bring reproach or discredit upon the department.”
Among the posts highlighted by We The People Oklahoma leader Marq Lewis, who publicly questioned Brown’s employment on Sept. 4, was a photo from November 2015 saying “When the day comes I will fight to my last breath before I submit to Islam.”
A post Brown shared in March 2013 expressed frustration with a “Texas Muslim Day” event at the state Capitol, with Brown writing, “I expected better from Texas! WTF!!!” Another from April 2013, which Brown shared to his profile from a different Facebook page, said, “Waterboarding is when we baptize the terrorists with freedom.”
Brown shared several posts from the Oklahoma Volunteer Militia that promoted the Three Percenters Movement, which the Southern Poverty Law Center has classified as anti-government.
Police Department social media rules caution officers against disclosing their employment and displaying related identifying information about themselves or their colleagues on social media. For those who opt to publicize their status as Police Department employees, the policy says it must be clear that the views expressed online are individual and not those of the department or the city of Tulsa.
Brown, whose display name on Facebook was “Duke Brown,” had a photo of himself in a Tulsa police uniform as his profile picture. The World did not see a disclaimer on his profile, which has since been deactivated, regarding his political or religious views.
“Personnel shall not post content to social media that is inconsistent with their duties and obligations as a Tulsa police officer,” the policy states, giving as examples racism, sexism and comments based on religion. “Posting content on social media that can reasonably be interpreted to undermine the public trust and confidence in the department or its personnel is prohibited.”
Similarly, the city of Tulsa’s media relations policy says people identifying themselves as city employees in communications to media must include language emphasizing that the views expressed are personal and not those of the city. It says all employees have the right to personal points of view on any issue, but it notes that those views could conflict with official policies.
“Therefore, employees who write letters to the editor of any newspaper or other media outlet may not use city stationery,” the city’s policy says. “The same rule applies to ‘blogging’ or commenting on any social network or news outlet website. Personal viewpoints can be shared but should not be done on city time or city computers.”
City of Tulsa spokeswoman Michelle Brooks said the city’s Communications Department has been in the process of reviewing and updating its own policies “since they have not been updated in some time.” She did not give further details about what would be included in those policies, which were last updated in July 2010.
The city’s official social media channels do not allow posts supporting or opposing political campaigns or ballot measures, profanity, discriminatory content based on race, religion, gender, disability, the use of public assistance, national origin, sexual orientation, creed, color, age or marital status. There are also prohibitions against obscene content, encouragement of illegal activity and solicitations of commerce.
Mayor’s Office denies role in officer’s termination
Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton participated in an interview on “The Pat Campbell Show” on Monday morning and discussed why he chose to hire Brown as a detention officer after the officer was fired by Tulsa police. During the interview, Walton referenced We The People Oklahoma leader Marq Lewis, who compiled Brown’s old social media posts and shared them in a post of his own while questioning why Brown was hired.
“I think Marq Lewis is offended by this deal for whatever reason, you know, and calls the mayor,” Walton told Campbell. “And the mayor calls the police chief, and an hour and 15 minutes (later,) Brown’s gone.” The time limit is a reference to a statement last month from police Sgt. Shane Tuell, who confirmed Brown’s dismissal from the Police Department.
“And in my 27 years there, I haven’t seen anybody decide where they’re gonna eat lunch in an hour and 15 minutes,” said Walton, a former Tulsa police officer.
Brooks said Walton’s claim is “absolutely false,” telling the World, “Mayor Bynum never talked to Marq Lewis, nor did he call Chief Jordan” about the situation.
Lewis told the World last week that he didn’t file a complaint with either the Mayor’s Office or with the Police Department.
He said Tuesday that the complaints lodged with police were from concerned citizens.
“I would hope going forward that Scott Walton will be more concerned with ensuring that public safety is the top priority in Rogers County,” Lewis said.