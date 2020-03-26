Related Content

When Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order closing all nonessential businesses in the 19 counties with COVID-19 cases effective 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the question that rang out across the state was: What is an “essential business”?

There is no simple answer. But federal guidelines and information provided by the state help clarify what businesses won’t be closing: pharmacies, banks, grocery stores, convenience stores, veterinarians, pet stores, and restaurants offering take-out service.

And your local liquor store.

“We have been crazy busy,” said Clay Bird, co-owner of Bird’s Liquor and Wine, 3135 E. 15th St.

Bird said he thinks the spike in business is directly related to the fact that people can’t go out to eat and drink.

“I had a couple come in here Sunday, they were gathering things to have a virtual brunch with friends,” Bird said.

Southwood Landscape and Garden Center, 9025 S. Lewis Ave., wasted no time assuring its customers that the business plans to stay open. In an email sent out Wednesday, the company said it is considered an essential business by the federal government.

“Federal guidelines include agriculture as essential business, and Southwood provides essential plants, including vegetables and herbs, plus the tools and materials people need to maintain their homes and gardens,” an email sent to customers states. “As an essential part of the local food and agriculture supply chain, our plan is to remain open for as long as possible.”

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security provides a list of 16 “critical infrastructure sectors” that includes emergency services, health care, transportation and government, but ultimately it’s up to local jurisdictions to determine what is essential.

“This guidance is not binding and is primarily a decision support construct to assist state and local officials,” Homeland Security’s website states. “It should not be confused as official executive action by the United States Government.”

In addition to the federal guidelines, Stitt issued his own list of essential businesses in the health care, public safety and government sectors. Those include medical marijuana dispensaries, animal control officers and manufacturers of personal care and hygiene products.

The governor’s list also includes workers supporting child care facilities and other educational providers “for the purposes of distance learning, provision of school meals, or care and supervision of minors to support essential workforce across all sectors.”

Businesses not already deemed essential by the state can apply for that designation online at cisa.gov.

Michelle Brooks, spokeswoman for the Tulsa Mayor’s Office, said the city is following the guidance of the Governor’s Office and Homeland Security.

Sand Springs City Manager Elizabeth Gray said she’s heard from business owners and other residents looking for clarity on the issue.

“We are just following the chart to the best of our ability that was put on the governor’s website.” she said. “We weren’t necessarily given a list, so we’re just talking to the individuals and seeing what category they might fall under, and if they don’t fall under one of those categories, then they wouldn’t be open for business.”

