What's essential, what's not

Who determines what are essential businesses? Local jurisdictions with guidance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

What sectors of the economy does Homeland Security consider essential? Communications, chemical industries, critical manufacturing, commercial facilities, dams, defense, emergency services, energy, financial, food and agriculture, government, health care and public health, information technology, nuclear reactors (materials and waste), transportation and water.

Will most basic service industries remain open? Most, including banks, grocery stores, liquor stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, veterinarians, pet stores, pharmacies and medical marijuana dispensaries.

To view the Homeland Security guidelines and the state’s list of essential businesses, go to coronavirus.health.ok.gov.