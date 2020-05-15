OKLAHOMA CITY — U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn came out Thursday against her Democratic leaders’ latest coronavirus relief package, saying the $3 trillion bill was partisan and contained “political pet projects.”
The measure — which includes nearly $1 trillion in aid to state, local and tribal governments and more direct payments — is expected to be considered Friday by the House, which is controlled by Democrats. The Senate, which is controlled by Republicans, is not expected to take up the legislation.
“I worked with colleagues across the aisle to secure help for small businesses, critical funding for state and local governments, support for tribal communities and lower insurance costs,” Horn, D-Oklahoma City, said in a statement. “But unfortunately, the Heroes Act contains many measures unrelated to direct COVID-19 relief as well as political pet projects. I urge congressional leadership to put aside any desire to use this as a political opportunity and instead focus on getting results in a bipartisan and bicameral way.”
Senate Republicans have not proposed a new relief package. Congress approved $2 trillion in March for various aid programs and added money in April to the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses.
