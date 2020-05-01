We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Approximately 1,000 city employees will get next Friday afternoon off without pay as the city begins furloughing workers in preparation for an expected steep decline in sales tax revenues caused by COVID-19 and low crude oil prices.

Furloughed employees are required to take Friday afternoons off for the rest of the calendar year, meaning their weekends will start four hours earlier than usual but their weekly paychecks will be 10% lighter than usual.

In announcing the furloughs two weeks ago, Mayor G.T. Bynum said he would also take the pay cut. On Thursday, he said he’d finally figured out how to make that happen.

“When there is a satisfactory performance increase for employees, the elected officials don’t participate in that,” he said.

“And when there is a furlough, the elected officials don’t automatically participate in that, either, unless the elected officials send a memo to the Finance Department to deduct the equivalent amount from their paycheck and contribute it to the (city’s) general fund, which is what I will be doing.”

The reason Bynum and the city’s other elected officials can’t participate in the furloughs is because they are effectively prohibited from doing so by the City Charter and the Oklahoma Constitution. The City Charter sets the salaries for the mayor, auditor and councilors and cannot be changed without a vote of the people.

According to the state constitution, salaries of public officials cannot be changed after their election or during their terms of office “unless by operation of law enacted prior to such election or appointment.”

That leaves city elected officials who want to participate in the furloughs with one option: donating the money, after taxes, to an organization of their choice.

Bynum earns $105,000 a year as mayor, or approximately $2,020 a week before taxes.

City Auditor Kathy Carter also plans to participate in the furloughs.

“I am definitely going to do it,” said Carter, who earns about $73,000 a year. Her staff will be participating, too, she said.

A Tulsa city councilor’s job is considered part time, and their salaries reflect that. After more than a decade of paying councilors $18,000 a year, voters approved a City Charter change in 2013 increasing councilors’ annual salaries to $24,000.

Each of the city’s nine councilors will be approaching the furloughs differently.

Council Chairman Ben Kimbro indicated that he plans to participate.

“I am a very lucky guy,” Kimbro said. “I’ve got a job that lets me keep up with my bills and buy clothes and a mortgage for my family. I did not become a councilor for the pay, so give it away was my suggestion.”

Councilor Connie Dodson noted that after deductions, there’s not much left in a councilor’s paycheck.

“Our pay is much lower than even starting pay for a lot of the city positions to begin with. … A lot of us, after taxes and insurance, barely bring home a little over $1,000 (a month),” she said.

Councilor Crista Patrick said she’s been trying to give back to the city in another way. She and fellow Councilor Kara Joy McKee have organized a sewing group that is making masks for Tulsa Transit riders. Patrick estimates that she has bought the materials for and made about 100 masks.

“So that is where all of my extra money is going, to making masks because that is something I know I can do that not everybody can do,” she said.

The city furloughs pertain only to employees whose salaries are funded through the general fund. Police, firefighters and other public safety workers are not affected. The furloughs are expected to save the city $4 million.

Featured video

Altered lives: See how these Tulsans are adjusting their lives and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic