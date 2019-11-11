Many city of Tulsa and Tulsa County facilities will be closed Monday in observation of Veterans Day.
• City Hall and other city offices will be closed Monday.
• City and county public safety operations will operate as usual.
• Tulsans who need help with a water or sewer problem can call water service assistance at 918-596-9488; for sewer service assistance, call 918-586-6999.
• The Tulsa County courthouse and administration building, as well as other county offices, will be closed Monday.
• Federal offices, courthouses and post offices will be closed.
• Refuse, recycling, yard waste and bulky waste will be collected Monday.
• The Tulsa Health Department will be closed Monday.
• Tulsa Transit will provide its regular bus service on Monday.
• The city’s mulch site at 2100 N. 145th East Ave. will be closed on Monday.
• The Animal Welfare Shelter, 3013 N. Erie Ave., will be closed on Monday.
• Tulsa County and city of Tulsa golf courses will be open on Veterans Day. City of Tulsa and Tulsa County parks community centers will be closed Monday.
• Oxley Nature Center’s visitor center will be closed Monday, but the trails will be open.
• Tulsa Zoo will be open on Monday.
• Tulsa City-County libraries will be closed Monday.