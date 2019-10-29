NORMAN — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and legislative leaders told a judge in the state’s opioid lawsuit Monday that they believe Oklahoma law requires him to come back year after year and order Johnson & Johnson to pay more money until the opioid crisis has been fully resolved.
“The Court cannot shift responsibility for abating the nuisance from the guilty party to the innocent taxpayers of this State,” the governor argued in a court document filed Monday. “To do so would be to effectively hold the citizens of the State of Oklahoma liable for paying to remediate harm that the Court already determined someone else caused.”
Stitt was joined in his arguments by House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat. The governor and legislative leaders presented their interpretation of the law in an amicus brief.