Licenses for Cherokee and Choctaw Nation hunters and anglers are ready for citizens to obtain at the last minute as Gov. Kevin Stitt and tribal leaders announced Tuesday that compacts between the state and the tribes have been extended for one more year.
The hunting and fishing compacts were set to expire Tuesday. If hunters or anglers wanted to go afield Wednesday they would have needed to purchase new licenses for 2020 directly from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
Tribal leaders noted they will continue to work with the state to establish longer-term agreements.
“I appreciate the Cherokee Nation working in good faith with my office and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation on a one-year Hunting and Fishing compact extension,” Stitt said in the state’s announcement.
“This compact creates a partnership between the state of Oklahoma and the Cherokee Nation to capture federal funds for conservation efforts across our great state while promoting hunting and fishing opportunities for members of the Cherokee Nation that are also Oklahoma residents.”
Under its compact, the Cherokee Nation must purchase and issue a minimum of 150,000 compact licenses to its Oklahoma residents between the ages of 16 and 65 years old at a fee of $2 a license — an amount that meets federal requirements for Federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program funding.
Each Cherokee tribal compact license issued to its citizens free of charge through an application process carries the same rights and responsibilities as any annual Oklahoma combination hunting and fishing license, a single deer license and a single turkey license per calendar year. Tribal members must purchase additional tags or licenses through the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
The compact between the State and Cherokee Nation first went into effect on Jan. 1, 2016 under the Mary Fallin administration. The original compact included a termination date of Dec. 31, 2018, and was given a one-year extension by the previous administration.
“The Hunting and Fishing Compact extension reaffirms our sovereignty and reminds us of our inherent right as Cherokees to hunt and fish on our lands, much like our ancestors have done throughout history,” Cherokee Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in the Nation’s announcement of the extension.
“Our agreement with the State of Oklahoma provides Cherokee citizens living in Oklahoma an opportunity to hunt and fish not only within our tribal boundaries, but in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties. This is a win-win for the Cherokee Nation and the State of Oklahoma. I commend the state for its willingness to extend to compact as we work towards further improvements for a possible longer-term agreement in the future,” he said.
The Choctaw compact first went into effect on Jan. 1, 2017 and was set to expire Tuesday. It guarantees a lump sum payment to the Wildlife Department of $200,000 within the first 15 business days of January each year, an administrative fee of up to $75,000 before the end of the month and annual purchase of a minimum of 50,000 licenses at the federally recognized $2 minimum.
“This compact extends a partnership between the state of Oklahoma and the Choctaw Nation to capture federal funds for conservation efforts across our great state while promoting hunting and fishing opportunities for members of the Choctaw Nation that are also Oklahoma residents,” Stitt said.
The Choctaw compact licenses issued to its citizens free of charge through an application process that may take several days are an annual hunting and fishing combination license; a trapping license; furbearer license for bobcat, raccoon, river otter and foxes; up to four turkey licenses; up to six deer licenses, and a land access permit.
“I am very confident this will continue the opportunity for our tribal members to hunt and fish in the State of Oklahoma in the upcoming year,” said Gary Batton, Chief of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. “This allows us the time to explore possibilities to exercise our tribal sovereignty for a longer-term solution.”