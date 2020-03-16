OKLAHOMA CITY — While some are urging people to engage in social distancing to avoid COVID-19, Gov. Kevin Stitt still plans to take his family out to dinner and grocery shopping.
His spokesman issued a statement Sunday following backlash to a tweet of Stitt and what is believed to be two of his six children on Saturday at an Oklahoma City food hall.
The now deleted tweet said he was eating out with his kids and fellow Oklahomans.
“It’s packed tonight,” it read. He used the hashtag “support local.”
Stitt and his spokesperson declined an interview request.
His spokesman, Charlie Hannema, issued a statement.
“Gov. Stitt’s position has not changed from the instructions he gave Oklahomans on Thursday: use good common sense, follow the recommended health precautions, protect the elderly and vulnerable populations, but continue to remain calm, live your life and support local businesses.
“The governor will continue to take his family out to dinner and to the grocery store without living in fear and encourages Oklahomans to do the same.”
At a news conference last week, Stitt said his administration was being proactive to protect public health and minimize the risk.
He asked residents to do their part by using common sense and practicing healthy habits. He said those with underlying health issues are most at risk.
He said people should not panic or over react.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt on Saturday tweeted a picture of a plate of food saying “Eat local.”
Events across the state and nation have been canceled as more cases are confirmed.
People have been flocking to grocery stores and pharmacies to load up on supplies.
Shortages of hand sanitizer and toilet paper have been noted.
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, people should avoid close contact with others who are sick, and put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community.
This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick,” the agency said.
