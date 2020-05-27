Dr. Joseph Cunningham, president of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, makes remarks during a news conference outside the company's facility in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The company announced it is waiving fees to join MyHealth Access Network, a patient information database. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Dr. David Kendrick, president of MyHealth Access Network, makes remarks during a news conference outside Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma's facility in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The company announced it is waiving fees to join MyHealth Access Network, a patient information database.
A new grant program will give more of the state’s front-line health care workers real-time access to patient information, including COVID-19 test results.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma announced Wednesday that it is providing a grant that will allow qualified health care providers, long-term care facilities and first-responders across the state to connect without cost to the MyHealth Access Network through Sept. 1.
“I truly believe this is a game-changer for us here in Oklahoma,” Dr. Joseph R. Cunningham, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma president, said at a news conference. “It’s an opportunity for us to lead the nation in the fight against deadly COVID-19.”
MyHealth Access was founded in 2010 with the goal of becoming Oklahoma’s health information exchange, allowing patients to have their complete medical record available whenever and wherever needed.
However, there are still many clinics, hospitals and other providers that are not yet connected to the network, and “one of the greatest barriers has always been costs,” said Dr. David Kendrick, MyHealth president and CEO.
“Today, I’m pleased to say Blue Cross and Blue Shield has eliminated that barrier, and is inviting all providers to take advantage of the opportunity.”
Kendrick added that in the time of COVID-19, it’s especially critical. Without access to real-time data, front-line workers are “essentially operating blind,” he said.
Interested providers are able to apply online for the program.
Joining Kendrick at the news conference, Broken Arrow Fire Chief Jeremy Moore said Broken Arrow has used MyHealth for several years.
“When patients are transported to the hospital, back to the long-term care facility or maybe from the urgent care, we are all working off the same sheet of music because of MyHealth Access," he said.
It’s really shown its value, he added, during the pandemic.
Moore said the department has been able to track every patient to whom its paramedics responded who had flu-like symptoms.
“That was how we first realized we had a positive (COVID-19) patient in Broken Arrow, and that the pandemic had arrived in our community,” he said. “Because of that, we were able to proactively take measures to minimize the risk for our first-responders from the beginning.”
MyHealth allows providers to access their patients’ data across multiple provider networks. It has already helped to successfully identify emerging hotspots across the state by pulling together test results from more than 30 labs.
“Good data is the cornerstone of good medicine,” said Dr. George Monks, Oklahoma State Medical Association board president. “MyHealth can provide health professionals with a clearer picture of where vital hotspots occur and enable state and local experts to work with fellow physicians to better address patient needs.”
Cunningham said, "As a physician I can assure you that having the right information available at the time of treating a patient is critical ... it's a matter of life and death."
Blue Cross’ goal, he added, “is to remove all the financial barriers, so that everyone who treats patients across our state can connect to this network — so that regardless of where a patient lives, they can get the most comprehensive treatment available, while saving valuable time.”