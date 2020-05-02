It didn’t take long to find a new home for the Greenwood Rising History Center.
The 1921 Race Massacre Centennial Commission informed Mayor G.T. Bynum on April 16 that the facility would not be built next to the Greenwood Cultural Center as planned. Last week, the commission announced that the history center would instead be built on the southeast corner of Greenwood Avenue and Archer Street.
Maggie Hille Yar and her husband, Kajeer Yar, could not have been happier.
“It has been a really quick turnaround to try to make this work,” said Hille Yar. “It has been really exciting to see, and it feels very much like the importance of having it located right on the corner of Deep Greenwood and seeing the commitment of all of these different parties coming together feels very much like the spirit of Black Wall Street.”
Hille Yar is a trustee and executive director of the Hille Foundation, which donated land for the history center. The foundation is also majority owner of 21 North Greenwood, which also donated land for the history center.
21 North Greenwood is a five-story, mixed-use development that until a week ago was to be built on the southeast corner of Greenwood Avenue and Archer Street. The project includes commercial and retail space on the first floor, three floors of office space, and event space on the top floor. Structured parking will also be provided.
“21 North Greenwood isn’t going anywhere,” said Kajeer Yar, who’s developing the project. “What we did to accommodate the Greenwood Rising building was simply move our building approximately 70 feet or so to the south.”
The Hille Foundation is a majority owner of GreenArch LLC, which built the mixed-use development on the southwest corner of Greenwood Avenue and Archer Street that includes Lefty’s on Greenwood.
For Hille Yar, who is a member of the Race Massacre Centennial Commission, donating the land was another opportunity for the foundation to show its commitment to the Greenwood District.
“We care a lot about making sure the story of the massacre, and not just the massacre, but the story of Greenwood and Deep Greenwood and Black Wall Street specifically is being told,” she said. “That is very important to us.”
Kajeer Yar said building the history center on “the exact place that the original Greenwood story was told” is only fitting.
“Because not only does it embody some of the greatness of being an Oklahoman,” Kajeer Yar said. “But it also embodies the American ideal. These are people who did for themselves, there was no FEMA, there was no private insurance.
“They rebuilt the district with active opposition from, frankly, all the powers that be. So the fact that they were able to get it done despite those headwinds is a message we felt like has to be shared with the world.”
Kajeer Yar said the quick change in plans would not have been possible without the work of local firms such as Crossland Construction, GH2 Architects, Wallace Engineering, and Selser Schaefer Architects.
Construction of the Greenwood Rising History Center was to have begun earlier this year on land directly south of the Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N. Greenwood Ave, but the Race Massacre Centennial Commission decided to build on a different site after it could not agree on the terms of a lease with the GCC board.
The Race Massacre occurred May 31-June 1, 1921. The official death count, based on death certificates and National Guard reports, is 37, but authorities said at the time that they couldn’t confirm that all deaths were accounted for.
Some estimate that hundreds of people were killed. Hundreds more were injured, and thousands were left homeless. The prosperous black business district on Greenwood Avenue was destroyed, as was much of the black residential area.
Construction of the History Center and 21 North Greenwood are expected to be completed in late May or June of 2021.
“It has been almost 99 years. We cannot let another year go by without having the center built,” Hille Yar said. “The centennial is coming fast and furiously, and all eyes are going to be on Tulsa.”
