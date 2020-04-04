News on 6 will air statewide from News 9 studios in Oklahoma City after an employee at the Tulsa station reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee is doing well, KOTV said in a story posted on the station’s website Saturday. The station, an affiliate of Griffin Communications, is closed for cleaning.
Houston Hunt, vice president of marketing for Griffin Communications, said he anticipates it could be “a day or so” before the station reopens, but employees’ safety will be the primary factor in the decision to resume broadcasts from Tulsa.