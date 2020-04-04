KOTV Building

Television station KOTV's new building in Tulsa's Brady District on Monday, January 14, 2013. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

 Matt Barnard

News on 6 will air statewide from News 9 studios in Oklahoma City after an employee at the Tulsa station reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee is doing well, KOTV said in a story posted on the station’s website Saturday. The station, an affiliate of Griffin Communications, is closed for cleaning.

Houston Hunt, vice president of marketing for Griffin Communications, said he anticipates it could be “a day or so” before the station reopens, but employees’ safety will be the primary factor in the decision to resume broadcasts from Tulsa.

— From staff reports

Tags

Staff Writer

Stetson covers breaking news, general assignment and other stories. He previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. He is from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

Recommended for you