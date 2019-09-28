A Grove woman died Saturday after a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 59 in Ottawa County.
Medical personnel pronounced Dora Miller, 62, of Grove, dead at the hospital following the collision on U.S. 59 near Oklahoma 125, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. The collision occurred about 3 miles south of Fairland, Oklahoma.
Miller was riding a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound around 1:45 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 59 when the collision occurred, according to the report. A 2016 Hyundai Accent, driven by a 19-year-old man, reportedly failed to yield at a stop sign and struck Miller’s motorcycle.
The driver of the Accent and its two passengers were not injured. Miller was not wearing a helmet, according to the report. The roadway was dry and the weather cloudy at the time of the collision.