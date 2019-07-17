We tend to view youth sports through the prism of fun and games, and that is healthy. But what if there was something more meaningful happening than little Johnny learning to play nicely with others, then slurping a postgame root beer?
In Oklahoma, where our children encounter startling levels of trauma and adversity, sports and activity don’t just introduce motor skills and social outlets. They serve as a coping mechanism. They enhance resilience in our kids with high ACE (Adverse Childhood Experiences) scores.
We think a game of 10-and-under soccer helps nurture basic values related to teamwork and competitiveness, when that just hints at the impact.
Amanda Morris, director of the Child and Adolescent Development-Lab at Oklahoma State University, and Jennifer Hays-Grudo, head of the Department of Human Development and Family Science at OSU, have devoted years to childhood trauma research. They have introduced a framework that identifies factors that buffer that trauma.
Among the 10 questions in Morris’ and Hays-Grudo’s PACEs (Protective and Compensatory Experiences) framework: “Were you regularly involved in organized sports groups or other physical activity?”
Why is this question so important?
“One, athletics and physical activity help you regulate your emotions,” Hays-Grudo says. “Kids who grow up in circumstances that are traumatic or stressful need an outlet for all of that stress. Being active does that.”
“A part that’s really key relates to biology,” Morris says. “The chemicals that are released in your brain, the BDNF, during sports and activities can help heal the brain from trauma.”
“Exercise is one of those things that promotes BDNF, or brain-derived neurotrophic factor,” Hays-Grudo says. “That’s the gene that promotes the regeneration of brain cells ... It’s literally the antidote to stress in the brain.”
In this context, a game of basketball goes far beyond getting little Jenny off her iPhone. This is Jenny’s mental health at stake.
While we’re at it, Jenny’s coach isn’t just there to pump authority into her life, or to provide a babysitter for two hours.
“There is often in organized sports a supportive adult figure,” Hays-Grudo says. “A soccer coach, say, provides a role model and an outsider from the family as a source of support and advice.”
The PACEs framework includes athletics, yes, but also “an adult (not your parent) you trusted and could count on when you needed help and advice.” That can be a coach who is as much a mentor.
Jenny’s teammates, meanwhile, aren’t just there to pass the ball to.
“Organized sports help you connect with other kids. Teamwork is a real thing,” Hays-Grudo says. “Learning how to communicate with each other, building those relationships, spending time together ...
“Children that come from homes that are dysfunctional, the more time they spend in functional groups, the more alternatives they have for how to organize their life. How to think how to be with other people.”
There are social layers to youth athletics beyond the potential for team swim parties and sleepovers.
“Part of what stands out about sports is that exploration of ‘Who am I?’ ‘How can I feel competent and capable?’” Morris says. “Sports and activities provide that, particularly group sports. They have that element to be part of something and to work together. That’s really important in developing an identity ...
“Something else that has to do with the part of the brain, the prefrontal cortex, that is involved with retention and memory and learning, that part that is harmed through adversity ... One way we heal that is through activities like yoga and martial arts and sports where you’re really having to focus your attention or remember certain things. That’s helping to rebuild the brain and that circuitry.
“And also this idea of mastery, the importance of working toward a goal and being capable and seeing improvement ... That’s really a fundamental developmental task we want kids to experience. Sports is a great place to do that, too.”
Drive around Tulsa some Saturday morning, we’re apt to see fields and courts flooded with our children at play. It’s a beautiful sight. As long as the parents are being adult, we hear beautiful sounds.
We can’t fully appreciate what’s happening, however, unless we consider those children’s lives beyond those fields and courts. The percentages indicate many of them have parents who are unstable, absent, abusive or incarcerated.
That feeds into these kids’ adverse childhood experiences, raises their ACE scores and increases their risk for prolonged trauma. It sets up the potential for a cycle in which their own children encounter similar adversity.
It is a situation that begs for mitigating factors. Thus the importance of PACEs, of sports and activities, the sense of accomplishment, the influence of coaches.
Consider that the next time Johnny runs out a ground ball at LaFortune Park. Appreciate that.