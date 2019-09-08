Guthrie Green will play host to a unique kind of rally on Tuesday.
It will be a gathering to inform the public about services available and encourage people affected by developmental disabilities.
The Developmental Disability Awareness Rally is scheduled on Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Guthrie Green, 111 E. Reconciliation Way.
Multiple organizations are coming together to provide the community an opportunity to learn about the services available for people with physical and mental challenges and the positive effect people with developmental disabilities and autism have on the Tulsa community.
The rally will include addresses as well as an appearance by Miss Oklahoma Addison Price.
Mayor G.T. Bynum has declared the date “All Abilities, One Community Day” in Tulsa.
In addition, as many as 40 vendors will be available to provide resource information.
The event is sponsored by A New Leaf, Bridges Foundation, Goodwill Industries of Tulsa, TARC, Oklahoma People First and Soaring on Hope.
