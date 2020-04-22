Multiple rounds of storms rolled though the area Wednesday, dropping hail the size of ping-pong balls in some areas, the National Weather Service said.
Large hail was forecast as the main threat Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. However, damaging winds and tornadoes were also possible in southeast Oklahoma, forecasters said.
Weather service meteorologists issued a thunderstorm warning early Wednesday morning for Osage and Pawnee counties, warning of 2-inch hail. Several other severe thunderstorm warnings were issued throughout the day in eastern Oklahoma.
Ping-pong to golfball sized hail was reported in the Prattville area near Sand Springs, with additional hail reports in other areas, according to the Storm Prediction Center in Norman.
Forecasters said storms could concentrate over the same areas throughout the day, producing risks of flash flooding. Much of the northeast Oklahoma region was under a flash flood watch in effect through Wednesday evening.
As of 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Tulsa received 1.45 inches of rain; Skiatook had 1.92; and Bixby had received 0.75 inches, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet.
