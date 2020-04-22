Hail hits Tulsa: Multiple rounds of storms expected today, with severe threat in multiple counties

Meteorologists forecast an elevated to significant threat of severe weather to accompany multiple rounds of storms throughout Wednesday.
Large hail is forecast as the main threat Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. However, damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible with storm cells that develop across the region.
Weather service meteorologists issued a thunderstorm warning early Wednesday morning for Osage and Pawnee counties, warning of 2-inch hail. The hail could cause injury to animals and people and damage to windows, siding, roofs and vehicles. That warning was in effect until 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Storms may concentrate over the same areas throughout the day, producing risks of flash flooding. Much of the northeast Oklahoma region is under a flash flood watch in effect through Wednesday evening.
Strong southeast winds may gust up to 40 mph at times in the region as a low pressure system moves through the region.
