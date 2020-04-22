Hail hits Tulsa: Multiple rounds of storms expected today, with severe threat in multiple counties

You are the owner of this article.
...HEAVY RAINFALL AND FLOODING POSSIBLE ACROSS NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA
TODAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH
THIS EVENING...

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A

* FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR A PORTION OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA...
INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...CRAIG...CREEK...MAYES...
NOWATA...OSAGE...PAWNEE...ROGERS...TULSA...WAGONER AND
WASHINGTON OK.

* FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING

* MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF THUNDERSTORMS ARE FORECAST ACROSS PORTIONS OF
NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA THRU THE DAY TODAY AS A STRONG UPPER LEVEL
DISTURBANCE MOVES OVER THE REGION. THESE STORMS WILL HAVE A
TENDENCY TO TRAIN OVER THE SAME AREAS, PRODUCING SWATHS OF
LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL AND INCREASING THE POTENTIAL FOR FLASH
FLOODING. THE HEAVY RAINFALL THREAT WILL END QUICKLY FROM WEST
TO EAST THIS EVENING.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS
POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
132 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST ARKANSAS

BENTON                CARROLL               CRAWFORD
MADISON               WASHINGTON AR

IN WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS

FRANKLIN              SEBASTIAN

IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 25 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

CHEROKEE              MUSKOGEE              OKFUSKEE
SEQUOYAH

IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA

ADAIR                 CRAIG                 CREEK
DELAWARE              MAYES                 NOWATA
OKMULGEE              OSAGE                 OTTAWA
PAWNEE                ROGERS                TULSA
WAGONER               WASHINGTON OK

IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA

CHOCTAW               HASKELL               LATIMER
LE FLORE              MCINTOSH              PITTSBURG
PUSHMATAHA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANTLERS, BARTLESVILLE, BENTONVILLE,
BERRYVILLE, CHARLESTON, CLAREMORE, CLAYTON, EUFAULA,
EUREKA SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE, FORT SMITH, GROVE, HUGO,
HUNTSVILLE, JAY, MCALESTER, MIAMI, MUSKOGEE, NOWATA, OKEMAH,
OKMULGEE, OZARK, PAWHUSKA, PAWNEE, POTEAU, PRYOR, ROGERS,
SALLISAW, SAPULPA, SPRINGDALE, STIGLER, STILWELL, TAHLEQUAH,
TULSA, VAN BUREN, VINITA, WAGONER, AND WILBURTON.

Hail hits Tulsa: Multiple rounds of storms expected today, with severe threat in multiple counties

Meteorologists forecast an elevated to significant threat of severe weather to accompany multiple rounds of storms throughout Wednesday.

Large hail is forecast as the main threat Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. However, damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible with storm cells that develop across the region.

Hail

Hail falling in midtown Tulsa larger than a quarter near 15th and Utica in Tulsa, OK, April 22, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World

Weather service meteorologists issued a thunderstorm warning early Wednesday morning for Osage and Pawnee counties, warning of 2-inch hail. The hail could cause injury to animals and people and damage to windows, siding, roofs and vehicles. That warning was in effect until 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

NWS Tulsa April 22

Storms may concentrate over the same areas throughout the day, producing risks of flash flooding. Much of the northeast Oklahoma region is under a flash flood watch in effect through Wednesday evening.

Strong southeast winds may gust up to 40 mph at times in the region as a low pressure system moves through the region.

Hail

Hail falling in midtown Tulsa larger than a quarter near 15th and Utica in Tulsa, OK, April 22, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Hail

Hail falling in midtown Tulsa larger than a quarter near 15th and Utica in Tulsa, OK, April 22, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Hail

Hail falling in midtown Tulsa larger than a quarter near 15th and Utica in Tulsa, OK, April 22, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Hail

Hail falling in midtown Tulsa larger than a quarter near 15th and Utica in Tulsa, OK, April 22, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World

