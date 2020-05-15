NWS Tulsa May 15
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected throughout Friday morning in northeast Oklahoma.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail will be possible with the stronger storms, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

A line of strong thunderstorms began pushing through the region on Friday morning. Localized flash flooding is likely to accompany any heavy rainfall.

The weather service issued a thunderstorm warning Friday morning for a storm that was located about 5 miles southwest of Inola. Tulsa, Coweta, Inola, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Taiwah and Oneta were in the storm's path.

Much of northeast Oklahoma will be under a flash flood watch until 1 p.m. Friday. Up to 2 inches of rain, possibly more, is forecast.

Additional severe weather may redevelop Friday afternoon and evening. Heavy rainfall will likely accompany any severe storms that redevelop in the afternoon.

