Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected throughout Friday morning in northeast Oklahoma.
Wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail will be possible with the stronger storms, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa.
A line of strong thunderstorms began pushing through the region on Friday morning. Localized flash flooding is likely to accompany any heavy rainfall.
The weather service issued a thunderstorm warning Friday morning for a storm that was located about 5 miles southwest of Inola. Tulsa, Coweta, Inola, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Taiwah and Oneta were in the storm's path.
Much of northeast Oklahoma will be under a flash flood watch until 1 p.m. Friday. Up to 2 inches of rain, possibly more, is forecast.
Additional severe weather may redevelop Friday afternoon and evening. Heavy rainfall will likely accompany any severe storms that redevelop in the afternoon.