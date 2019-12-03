EL RENO — Oklahomans saw the most significant sign yet of a slowing oil and natural gas industry on Monday when Halliburton Energy Services, a major operator in the Anadarko Basin, closed a yard and offices here and permanently cut about 800 jobs.
The facility, 6100 E. Oklahoma 66, was the home of Halliburton’s Remote Operations Command Center, which was used to monitor its well completion operations across various shale plays within a Mid-Continent region that included all of Oklahoma and parts of Texas, Kansas and Colorado.
Halliburton also owns and operates a large rail facility in El Reno it uses to offload sand used by its crews to hydraulically fracture horizontal wells across the Anadarko Basin.